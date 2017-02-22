Open mic poetry to bring color

Waco’s Heart of Texas Poets Society is hosting a Mardi Gras-themed open mic night from 6-8 p.m. Monday.

The Heart of Texas Poets Society is an organization that meets once a month to discuss the arts. Photography, storytelling and music are a few of the pastimes that the group talks about; written poetry is not the only hobby.

“We hope those who want to connect to their creative side will join us,” said Sandi Horton, Heart of Texas Poets Society co-founder.

The Mardi Gras open mic night is a chance for people of all ages to come together and share art they admire or wrote themselves. Open mic nights are a fun way to share those art forms, while building relationships with fellow art enthusiasts. Aside from a great opportunity to relax and build personal relationships, organizations like the Heart of Texas Poets Society are great networking opportunities for students and adults.

“This is a chance to meet other poets and artists from our area, celebrate Mardi Gras and hear some great poetry,” said Dr. Cassy Burleson, Senior Lecturer in the journalism, public relations and new media department at Baylor and Heart of Texas Poets Society co-chair.

Burleson was a co-editor for an anthology of 60 Texas women poets, writers, photographers and artists that was published in 2015 called “Her Texas.”

“The open mic night is a fun way to share those art forms while also getting to know other poets and artists in the area,” said Elizabeth Gai, Heart of Texas Poets Society public relations intern.

Aside from discussing different art forms, artists of all ages are welcomed and encouraged to bring a potluck dish to the meeting. Dinner will be served after the discussion.

“Poetry allows us to share life’s most precious moments with one another and question the ebb and flow concerning the oceans we all sail upon,” said Lloyd Weatherspoon III, behavioral rehabilitation specialist and Heart of Texas Poets Society member. “Indeed, poetry strikes at the emotional state of our being and allows us to heal and thrive individually and as a community.”

This semester, the Heart of Texas Poets Society has five more meetings. If someone can’t make the meetings but wants to stay in touch and keep up with meetings, Gai suggests following their Facebook page for updates.

The Heart of Texas Poets Society poets meet at the downtown Waco-McLennan County Library, located at 1717 Austin Ave. For more information or to contact the Heart of Texas Poets Society, visit their Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/HOTpoetssociety/