Librarians fight for ‘information literacy’

The Baylor Libraries offer students an accessible way to get information and resources through the department of research and engagement.

The department gives each academic section a library liaison who knows the specific databases designated for specific majors and can buy new resources to help aid student and faculty research.

“I think the greatest resource we offer is having specific librarians dedicated to specific departments across campus,” Sha Towers, art liaison librarian and associate director of the Central Libraries, wrote in an email to the Lariat. “This allows each librarian to customize the services and types of engagement to the unique needs of each department’s students and faculty.”

In today’s technological age, search engines give students quick answers to research questions, but there are an immense number of resources the Baylor libraries pay for to provide students with opportunities for in-depth research.

The library liaison to Hankamer School of Business, Carol Schuetz, sees many students who don’t know that they can find useful information for their major that is not released to the public. She also believes there are benefits in understanding how to conduct quality research.

“For those business students going into the job market, a lot of the resources Baylor subscribes to, the businesses hiring also subscribe to,” Schuetz said. “If students go in with experience using various reliable business resources, it makes you a better candidate in the workforce.”

Ellen Hampton Filgo, librarian liaison for the communications and modern foreign language departments, emphasized “information literacy,” the importance of knowing how to search for valuable resources and then effectively evaluate the the credibility and usefulness of the information.

The library also has historical texts, various types of databases and information that only Baylor has available for students. Each librarian has specific databases they think students could benefit from if they were aware of how to use them.

“We invest millions of dollars in specialized resources that give you access to so much more,” Towers wrote, “and better information than Google can provide.”

Students can make an appointment with their department librarian on the libraries website homepage. Schuelz said, conducting quality research on trusted sites is the best way for students create valuable academic material.

“It’s about teaching people how to search for things, and as a librarian, I want to connect people with the information that they need,” Filgo said.