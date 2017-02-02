Moroso offers uptown feel

What happens when you elevate the restaurant game in Waco? Moroso Wood Fired Pizzeria, located at 4700 Bosque Blvd., offers a unique experience, taking inspiration from cities such as New York and Chicago.

The handmade brick oven is the first thing I noticed when my friend and I arrived at Moroso. Sitting at the bar surrounding the brick oven and preparation station, we were never without entertainment.

A serious menu includes traditional Italian appetizers such as caprese salad, handmade meatballs and arancini, followed by a lengthy pizza menu with dough flour imported from Italy and simplistic, artisan-style creations that shift the dining scene in Waco.

On a Saturday night, there was a small wait, so we decided to eat at the bar. This was one of the best decisions we made because we were able to watch the chefs prepare each pizza and bake them in the huge brick oven. I had chosen a classic pizza to try for the first time, just to be on the safe side, but as I was watching each new pizza be prepared, I quickly questioned my decision.

The wait for the food was not long at all. It may have been that I was in a trance watching the chefs, but either way, it felt like no time at all.

Since Moroso is an artisan-style pizzeria, the crust is thin, and you traditionally use a knife to eat it. The crust is chewier than one you would find at Papa Rollo’s or Shorty’s.

The flavor was incredible-definitely a taste not usually found in the Waco dining scene. It was sweet with caramelized onions, but savory with fresh mozzarella and homemade sauce.

Even though my friend and my pizzas were similar, her pizza tasted nothing like mine. A strong flavor cored by crispy pancetta and pepperoni paired well with the savory sauce and mozzarella. With each pizza, you are able to add and take off any ingredients you want – no meat, add meat, no veggies, add veggies.

The 12-inch pizzas were enough for two people to share or for one person to have and take home some leftovers for a good lunch the next day.

We followed dinner with some dessert. Even though we were stuffed, it looked too delicious to pass up. We split a cannoli and some affogato. Both were incredible but a little too sweet for my taste. My friend, on the other hand, finished the plates with satisfaction. Each dessert was like something you would find in Chicago or New York.

The only regret I had during dinner was not having a bigger stomach so that I could try more. Getting to watch the chefs prepare each pizza, I got to see different things on the menu that I wanted to try. The pesto mozzarella pizza, the Greek salad with homemade dressing and the chocolate torte are definitely on my list of things to try when I go back next.

All in all, Moroso surprised me in the best way. It felt like it was a step outside of Waco, with a vibe from Dallas or Houston. It was a nice change of pace, and I will definitely be back.

For more information regarding the menu or location, visit the website below:

http://www.morosopizzeria.com/