City of Round Rock dedicates bridge to Immortal Ten

By Amanda Hargett-Granato | Reporter

On the 90th anniversary of the fatal accident, Baylor students, alumni and relatives of the 10 students killed in a bus accident gathered at the Mays Street Bridge in Round Rock to honor the memory of the Immortal Ten.

The City of Round Rock dedicated the bridge, which crosses over the railroad tracks where the accident occurred, to the 10 students who lost their lives on Jan. 22, 1927. Plaques with the names and faces of those killed were added to the new green lampposts on the bridge. Round Rock Mayor Alan McGraw said during the ceremony that the bridge is a constant reminder to focus on the good in life.

“These are not just names on a plaque,” McGraw said. “They were lives, they were family members, they were friends and they were members of the community.”

Baylor director of student activities Matthew Burchett, student body president Lindsey Bacque and basketball coach Tim Maloney also spoke at the dedication ceremony. Austin junior Cathlyn Jones, a songleader, said the tradition helped bring the two cities together.

“I thought the ceremony was extremely emotional,” Jones said. “Learning about the Immortal Ten is a big part of Baylor history and I feel very lucky to have gotten to take part in this today.”

Following the ceremony, attendees walked with Bruiser, Baylor’s mascot, and Baylor yell leaders from Round Rock City Hall to the Mays Street Bridge. Ryan Richardson, associate chaplain and director of worship and chapel, led the crowd in singing “That Good Old Baylor Line,” while the families of the Immortal Ten released green and gold balloons into the sky.

Lynn Graves, who graduated from Baylor in 1976, is the cousin of Jack Castellaw, one of the students who died in the collision. Over 25 members of the Castellaw family attended the ceremony. Graves said in the 1950s and 1960s, when his family would travel through Round Rock and come to the Mays Street overpass, his mother would recite the story of his cousin.

“She passed the story on and I’ve tried to do that with my children, so long after I’m gone, my kids and my grandkids will come back here and they’ll understand what took place here and never let that die,” Graves said. “Jack didn’t get to have kids, so he lives on with us. They’ll pass that on for generations and recall all those people who never get to live out their lives.”