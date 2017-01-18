Cobb turns himself in for three robberies in early January

McKenna Middleton | News Editor

University of Oklahoma cornerback Parrish Lee Cobb, named in a warrant for Aggravated Robbery by Waco Police Department, Bellmead Police Department and Baylor Police Department, turned himself in Tuesday night, Waco police confirmed Wednesday morning in a press release email.

The warrants set for Cobb, 19, came following a string of three similar robberies that took place in early January, the release states.

Cobb committed first to Baylor and then ended up at Oklahoma, reported the Waco Tribune-Herald. University of Oklahoma officials are aware of the situation, said athletics spokesman Rowdy Gilbert in an email to the Waco Tribune-Herald.

“Mr. Cobb is suspended indefinitely from all athletics participation,” Gilbert wrote. “The University will review the matter further, consistent with its student conduct process.”

The first robbery was cited in a Baylor police report as occurring on campus in parking lot 51 around 11 p.m. on Jan. 7.

An email alert sent to Baylor students and staff reported on Jan. 8. that the victim had entered his vehicle and was starting to back out of a parking space when a black car pulled in behind the victim’s car and blocked it from leaving. The email reported that the passenger in the suspect’s vehicle walked up to the victim’s car, displayed a handgun and demanded money.

Waco Police Department became involved in the case when a similar robbery took place on Jan. 10 around 10 p.m. on the 1600 block of S. Fifth Street.

Bellmead officials became involved after the most recent count of aggravated robbery took place on Jan. 10 around 11 p.m. at a convenience store in the 100 block of East Loop 340, reported KWTX.

“From the beginning of these cases Bellmead PD, Baylor PD and Waco PD worked together sharing information and coordinating their respective cases to make an arrest for these violent crimes,” said Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton, Waco Police Department spokesperson. “Initially to maintain case integrity for all the agencies, we were somewhat limited in information we could release. However what is important to note is that from the on-set of these three robberies, all three of the agencies involved worked with each other, shared information on the cases, located the suspect vehicle and very early in the investigations were working on making an arrest.”

Although this initial arrest has been made, Swanton said the case is on-going and may result in additional arrests through the Waco, Baylor or Bellmead police departments.

“We continue to encourage students to not travel alone, if that’s possible, that there is safety in numbers,” said Lori Fogleman, assistant vice president of Baylor Media Communication. “If students, faculty or staff are alone on campus at night, we encourage them to call the Baylor Police Department at 254-710-2222, and they will provide a security escort on campus. Most importantly, if any student, faculty or staff member sees suspicious activity, no matter how innocuous it may seem, it is wise to trust your instincts and a good idea to contact our police department at 254-710-2222.”