KD Cannon declares for NFL Draft

Baylor junior wide receiver KD Cannon may have saved his best performance for last.

The Bears’ standout wide receiver caught 14 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns on his way to earning the offensive Most Valuable Player award in Baylor’s 31-12 victory over Boise State on Tuesday in the Motel 6 Cactus Bowl.

On Wednesday afternoon, via a note posted on his personal Twitter account, Cannon made his intentions known regarding his future.

“So through much prayer and consideration, I have made the exciting decision to enter the 2017 NFL draft. I plan to make the most out of this life-changing opportunity by providing a better lifestyle for my family and ensuring that my two beautiful daughters won’t have to experience the same struggles in life as I have,” Cannon said on Twitter. “I plan to, not only, becoming a vital part of my community by giving back, but to model for others the benefit of hard work and determination. THANK YOU AGAIN, BAYLOR NATION, from the bottom of my heart, for everything…SIC’EM.”

After his performance in Phoenix, Ariz., Cannon finished the 2016 campaign with 1,215 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. He was an All-Big 12 performer all three years, earning honorable mention as a freshman, second team as a sophomore and first team all-conference his junior season.

Cannon finished his career with 195 receptions for 3,113 yards and 27 touchdowns. Cannon joined former Baylor and current Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman as the only Baylor receivers to register consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

With his quickness and speed, Cannon also participated in the 4×100 meter relay for the Baylor track team in 2015. This asset earned him the honors of being named “Most Dangerous Deep Threat” in the Big 12 by Lindy’s Sports and “Fastest Receiver” in the Big 12 by Sporting News entering the 2016 season.

Cannon joined senior running back Shock Linwood as those who are entering the NFL’s April Draft, however, he is the first underclassman to do so.