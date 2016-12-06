Matt Rhule hired as football head coach

Athletic Director Mack Rhoades IV and Interim President David Garland announced today the hiring of Matt Rhule as the 27th Baylor head football coach.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Matt, Julie and their children to the Baylor Family,” Rhodes said in a University press release. “When we set out on our search for a new leader of our football program, we wanted a coach who shared our values, who had demonstrated success, who showed a true commitment to the overall student-athlete and who we believed could lead Baylor to a national championship. We found all of that and more in Matt and I know that he will be a perfect fit with the Baylor Family.”

Rule had served the past four seasons as the head coach at Temple University, and led his team to two bowl appearances, two American Athletic Conference East Division titles and the 2016 American Athletic Conference championship. Rhule also spent time coaching at Albright College, University at Buffalo, University of California Las Angeles and Western Carolina University.

“I am truly honored and humbled to join the Baylor Family,” said Rhule, “I can’t thank President Garland and Mack Rhoades enough for this incredible opportunity. Baylor is a tremendous institution with a history of football success and I know the passion that so many have for the Bears will help bring the community together to reach even greater heights. I am excited to get started.”

Not only does Rhule have collegiate coaching experience, but he also served as an offensive line coach for the New York Giants in 2012.

“This is a great day for Baylor University and the beginning of a new chapter in our football program,” Garland said. “Matt is the absolute right man at the right time to lead us forward and I am confident that his values are our values and that his teams and student-athletes will make us all proud, on and off the field.”

Rhule will be introduced to the Baylor family on Wednesday at a time and place to be announced.