SWAT team negotiates with man barricaded in shed in South Waco

By Gavin Pugh | Digital Managing Editor

After several hours of negotiations, a man in a South Waco home who barricaded himself inside his shed peacefully surrendered himself and is in police custody.

He had been in the shed since around 2 p.m. and is a member of the Aryan Brotherhood, according to Sgt. Patrick Swanton.

The man, in his 50s, has a record of firearms offenses and is named in a burglary of habitation warrant, Swanton said.

Waco PD were doing a follow up with a separate theft incident when they spotted the man, who has a warrant out for his arrest, Swanson said. A SWAT team was dispatched after the man entered the shed.

Ray Arias, a resident of the neighborhood, said his house was robbed two nights ago, and Christmas presents were stolen from his trailer. It is unclear who the thief was.