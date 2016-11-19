Baylor vs. Kansas State photo recap

By
Liesje Powers
-

this is an image
Two young Baylor fans frown at the jumbotron after the animated BSR boat race results are called. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor
this is an image
Junior offensive line Dom Desouza makes contact with a KSU player during the fourth quarter. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor
this is an image
Senior nickelback Patrick Levels smiles after being recognized on the field proir to the beginning of the game. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor
this is an image
Baylor defense grabs a KSU player after he releases the ball. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor
this is an image
Bruiser high fives a young Baylor fan at McLane Stadium. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor
this is an image
Baylor coed cheerleader flies though the air during her stunt at the third quarter. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor
this is an image
Senior line backer Aiavion Edwards leaps towards the KSU ball holder. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor Photo credit: Liesje Powers
this is an image
Senior running back Shock Linwood takes down a KSU player in the first quarter. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor
this is an image
Junior wide receiver KD Canon attempts to run the ball before being taken down by KSU. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor
this is an image
Sophomore wide receiver Ishmael Zamora tries to dodge the defense before a first down today at McLane Stadium. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor
this is an image
Baylor Line runners show their support with a round of sic 'ems. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor
this is an image
Sophomore wide receiver Ishmael Zamora is lifted off the ground by KSU player while he attempts to carry the ball down the field. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor
this is an image
Baylor defense works to pulls KSU offense to the ground just short of the goal line. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor
this is an image
Redshirt freshman wide receiver Blake Lynch scores the first touchdown of the game in the last few minutes of the second quarter. Photo Credit: Dayday Wynn | Lariat Photoggrapher
this is an image
Senior running back Shock Linwood dodges KSU defense as he runs the ball towards the goal line. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor
this is an image
Freshman cornerback Grayland Arnold tackles a KSU player in the end zone. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor
this is an image
Freshman quarterback Zach Smith hands off the ball to senior running back Shock Linwood during the fourth quarter. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor
this is an image
Freshman quarterback Zach Smith is taken down by KSU players during his run down the field. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor
this is an image
Redshirt freshman line backer Clay Johnson reaches towards the KSU ball holder as they near the goal line. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor
this is an image
Redshirt freshman wide receiver Blake Lynch is taken down by KSU defense as he passes the 50 yard line. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor

SHARE
Liesje Powers

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR