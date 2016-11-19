Baylor VETS hold ceremony

By Christina Soto | Broadcast Reporter

On Nov. 17, Baylor Veteran Education and Transition Services (VETS) hosted a ceremony to recognize individuals who have gone above and beyond to help a veteran. Every semester, Baylor Veterans gives a Challenger Coin to an individual or individuals who has made a difference in their life.

There were several guest speakers at the ceremony, and Interim President Dr. David E. Garland, a U.S. Navy Veteran, shared opening remarks. He stated that he was honored to be one of the only presidents of a university who is a veteran. Garland expressed how different it can be coming from the military to a college campus and offered his help.

“To the veterans, my door is always open in Pat Neff,” Garland said.

The room was filled with emotions and expressions of gratitude between the veterans and the coin recipients. Army veteran and Baylor senior Selena Moore said her Spanish teacher went out of her way to help her.

“She went above and beyond for me … I had a lot of things happen in my personal life, and she made sure I was taken care of,” Moore said.

Dr. Karen Lopez-Alonso, assistant professor of Spanish, was honored to have received the Challenger Coin.

“I felt so honored, so special and so happy that I could have done something special for a student,” Lopez-Alonso said.

Former congressman Chet Edwards ended the night by sharing personal stories he has encountered with veterans. He expressed his appreciation for all the men and women who have put on that uniform and fought for our country.

“We are still the land of the free because we are still the home of the brave, and your presence here today reminds us why we are still the land of the free. For that, we say thank you and God bless you,” Edwards said.