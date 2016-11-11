Students, faculty and staff walk in solidarity with student

By Gavin Pugh | Digital Managing Editor

A group of at least 300 people walked with Natasha “Tasha” Nkhama to class in solidarity in response to a video she posted on Facebook detailing an incident where she was called a racial slur and forced off the sidewalk.

Singing songs like “Amazing Grace,” the students and faculty led the event with a prayer and applauded Nkhama before they began the walk.

Attendees sported name tags and signs reading: “#iwalkwithtasha.”

In the video detailing Wednesday’s incident, Nkhama said she was walking to class from Tidwell to the Baylor Sciences Building when a male bumped into her and forced her off the sidewalk, saying, “No n—s allowed on the sidewalk.”

Nkhama said when a bystander intervened on her behalf and asked the man what he was doing, he referenced President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign slogan, saying: “I’m just trying to make America great again.”

Some students attending the protest expressed their fears in regards to the incident.

“It’s not even Trump that I’m afraid of – it’s the supporters,” Sugar Land freshman Chioma Aladume said. “Everywhere [Trump] went at his rallies, he inspired hate … As soon as he became president, all this stuff started happening.”

Students weren’t the only one walking with Nkhama in solidarity – faculty and staff attended, too.

“I’m grieved by it. That’s antithetical to who we are as Baylor University,” said Dr. Kevin Jackson, vice president for student life. “One of the things we are experiencing here is what we are experiencing in the nation. There’s a lot of confusion and unsettledness. There is some fear. Our focus here at Baylor is to create an environment where they are truly transformed. And to do that, they need to feel safe.”

The walk ended at the Baylor Sciences Building, where Nkhama addressed the group and expressed her thanks.

On Thursday, Baylor released a press statement in response to the incident. Baylor said the behavior is disturbing and does not coincide with Baylor’s values, and they condemn the behavior. It stated that Baylor has connected with Nkhama and work with her to ensure that she feels safe and supported, and commended the bystander who defended Nkhama.