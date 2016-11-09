University will engage leadership reform group, officials say

By Kalyn Story | Staff Writer

Baylor will engage the newly formed group, Bears for Leadership Reform, in the coming days and weeks, according to school officials.

Baylor sent a statement to the Lariat regarding the group and a meeting it has scheduled Thursday to address a lack of accountability and transparency within Baylor leadership.

“The Bears for Leadership Reform Group has announced that its mission is ‘not about football’ and ‘is about women who have been sexually assaulted on this campus’ and the need ‘to be transparent and accountable,’” said Lori Fogleman, assistant vice president for Baylor Media Communications. “The Baylor University administration and the Board of Regents share those priorities and look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue about meaningful reform.”

On Wednesday, a message began circulating on social media inviting members of the Baylor family to attend a meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday at Knox Hall in the Texas Ranger Museum. The message included no information about the topics to be discussed.

Bears for Leadership Reform was recently created with the goal of restructuring the Baylor Board of Regents, according to the group’s Facebook page. The page was created Friday and has accrued more than 5,000 likes.

“We seek transparency, accountability and reform from Baylor leaders to restore integrity and ensure a brighter future,” according to the “About” section of the group’s Facebook page.

Thursday’s event, titled on their Facebook as “Kickoff Event,” has more than 80 RSVPs and more than 200 people “interested” in attending the event. One alumna commented that she is flying in from Tennessee to attend the meeting.

The kickoff event will also be livestreamed on their Facebook page.