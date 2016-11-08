Baylor spared extreme sanctions

The NCAA informed Baylor University on Tuesday that it will not be placing heavy sanctions against the school. The NCAA will follow its regulated investigative process instead of “bringing down the hammer,” on Baylor as it did with Pennsylvania State University, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the decision of the NCAA stated that, for the time being, Baylor will not undergo the same sweeping sanctions that Penn State received after the Jerry Sandusky child molestation scandal in 2012 for the time being.

“I doubt you will ever see the NCAA do anything like that again,” said B. David Ridpath, Ohio University professor of sports administration, to the Wall Street Journal.

After the Sandusky scandal, Penn State was sanctioned to vacate 111 wins under Coach Joe Paterno, along with five years probation, a four-year bowl ban and a $60 million payment to fight child abuse, according to USA Today.

Baylor’s head football coach Art Briles and president Kenneth Starr were dismissed last May due to their failure to address acts of sexual violence on campus as presented in the the details of the Pepper Hamilton report.

Following the Pepper Hamilton report, the Baylor Board of Regents has been condemned by prominent alumni for their handling of the situation. According to the Waco Tribune-Herald, a group of these alumni will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Texas Ranger Museum to examine modifying Baylor’s leadership structure.

Baylor Media Communications, Baylor Athletic Communications and NCAA Media Relations did not respond to requests for comment.