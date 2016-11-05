Bears down at half against Horned Frogs

Jordan Smith | Sports Writer

The Bears struggled to get things going against Texas Christian University Saturday at McLane Stadium, and found themselves down at the half, 38-14.

The Bears started the game off on a good note, but it went down hill from there. 22 seconds into the game, senior quarterback Seth Russell on an 81-yard pass to sophomore wide receive Ishmael Zamora gave the Bears the early lead, 7-0.

Unfortunately, that lead would not last long as the Horned Frogs answered right back to even things at seven.

At the 5:36 mark in the first quarter, junior kicker Brandon Hatfield hit a 26-yard field goal to extend the Horned Frogs lead, 10-7.

In this first quarter, the Bears lost the battle in both offense and defense. On offense, they got a total of 107 yards of offense, all of which came from the passing game. On defense, Baylor gave up almost 10 minutes of possession time to the Horned Frogs.

Unable to gain momentum in the second quarter, the Horned Frogs took control, as they scored two rushing touchdowns and one pick six in the first five minutes of the second quarter to take a commanding 31-7 lead with 10 minutes left in the first half.

In the second quarter, although Baylor did better with getting production from the ground game, they only were able to get 70 rushing yards. TCU kept its offensive productivity going with 123 yards rushing in the second quarter.

The first half would end with TCU on top, 38-14 as the Bears continued to get outplayed.