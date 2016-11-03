Chili Cook-off, concert to benefit Make-A-Wish

By Taliyah Clark | Reporter

Chi Omega, in partnership with Kappa Sigma, intends to “Make-A-Wish” come true as they host the annual fall fundraising event Chili Cook-off at 6 p.m. today in Waco Hall.

This year’s Chili Cook-off will feature a new twist. After the chili competition, attendees will be able to enjoy a concert featuring Judah and the Lion, an alternative rock band from Nashville, Tenn. Tickets for the event are $15 and can be purchased on Baylor’s Student Activities webpage.

The Baylor chapter of Chi Omega was established in 1977 and has often been characterized as an organization that serves and loves those they encounter at all times, according to its website. Chi Omega is an active participant in the North Texas chapter of the Make-A-Wish foundation, with its largest donation coming from the Chili Cook-off.

“We are really excited that 100 percent of the profits we make go straight to Make-A-Wish,” Chi Omega president and Winston-Salem, N.C., senior Emily Corts said.

This year’s event will also bring changes as Chi Omega is partnering with Kappa Sigma for the event. Members from both organizations said they are excited about the event and have enjoyed working with one another.

“Chi-O, for many years, has put on an awesome Chili Cook-off and has made a significant impact on Make-A-Wish, so when they asked us to be a part of this year’s event, we were honored to work with and partner with such a great organization,” Kappa Sigma philanthropy co-chair and Moraga, Calif., junior Johnny Bellingham said.

Chili cook-off is a time for students and faculty to come together and have fun while enjoying homemade chili and live music, but for the members of Chi Omega and Kappa Sigma, it means much more.

“We want attendees to enjoy the event and have fun, but ultimately we want to draw their attention to Make-A-Wish and for them to know that because their support, we get to help grant wishes for children and make those wishes become a reality,” said Memphis, Tenn. senior Kara Miller, Chili Cook-off co-chair. “That is the overarching theme that we try to portray: making Make-A-Wish the highlight of the event.”

When asked what they were most looking forward to, both Chi Omega and Kappa Sigma members highlighted the chance to impact the lives of a Make-A-Wish family.

“My favorite part of the night will most likely be the send-off party we are doing for a Baylor professor’s daughter who’s wish was just granted by Make-A-Wish,” Corts said.

The organizations hope that the event will be an opportunity for the Waco community to enjoy.

“I’m really excited to see all these parts come together after months of planning and seeing the Baylor and Waco community come together for a night full of fun and great music,” Bellingham said. “And also knowing that because of this night, we are able to bless a family and truly make a difference in their lives.”