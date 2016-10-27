Police Blotter

Date: Oct. 25 between 6 p.m. on Oct. 20 and 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 25.

Location: Earle Hall (bike rack) located at 306 Bagby Ave.

Summary: Officers were notified that a theft of a bicycle reportedly occurred at the above location. The bicycle is a gray and white, Mongoose 26″ mountain bike valued at $150. It was secured with a U-Lock at the time it was taken, but it is possible the lock was defective. The case remains active under investigation.

Offense: Theft of Property over $100 under $750

Case Disposition: Suspended until further evidence can be developed.

Date: Oct. 25 between 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on this date.

Location: Penland Hall located at 1110 S. 5th Street

Summary: A Baylor officer was dispatched to a report of criminal mischief at the above location. Upon arrival the officer observed a damaged exit sign and handrail on the 3rd floor. Baylor Facility Services was contacted for repairs and this case is active pending further investigation.

Offense: Criminal Mischief

Case Disposition: Active

Date: Oct. 25 at 11:02 p.m. on this date.

Location: Allen Residence Hall located at 723 Speight Ave

Summary: A Baylor officer was dispatched to the above location in reference to a fire alarm. Upon arrival the officer observed there had not been a fire, but burnt popcorn had caused the alarm to go off. The Fire Safety Specialist was notified.

Offense: Fire

Case Disposition: Active

Date: Oct. 24 between 9:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on this date.

Location: University Parks Apartments located at 2201 S. University Parks Drive

Summary: Baylor officers were dispatched to a report of vandalism at the above location. Upon arrival the officer observed eight vehicles and several apartment doors had been egged. This case is active pending further investigation.

Offense: Criminal Mischief

Case Disposition: Active

Date: Oct. 22 at 10:46 a.m. on this date.

Location: Kokernot Hall located at 1110 S. 7th Street

Summary: Baylor officers were dispatched to the above location on a possible alcohol violation. Officers made contact with a Baylor student that was a minor in possession of alcohol. He was issued a citation for Minor in Possession. Judicial Affairs was notified.

Offense: Minor Possessing Alcohol

Case Disposition: Cleared By Arrest

Date: Oct. 22 at 3:29 p.m. on this date.

Location: Mayborn Museum located at 1300 S. University Parks Drive

Summary: Baylor officers were dispatched to the above location in regard to subjects being on scene that had been involved in an off-campus assault family violence. Officers made contact with the subjects and stood by with them until Waco PD arrived and handled the call. One of the parties involved was a Baylor student. Judicial Affairs was notified.

Offense: Extended Territory Assist Other Agency – Assault Family Violence

Case Disposition: Active

Date: Oct. 22 at 1 a.m. on this date.

Location: 3528 S. 4th Street

Summary: A Baylor officer was dispatched to assist Waco PD at the above location. Upon arrival, the Baylor officer was advised by Waco PD that while responding to a loud party call a Baylor student tried to evade. The subject was issued citations for loud music and consumption of alcohol by a minor. He was also transported to McLennan County Jail by Waco PD for Evading Detention and Failure to ID. Judicial Affairs was notified.

Offense: Extended Territory – Loud Music/Consumption of Alcohol by Minor/ Evading Arrest and Detention/ Failure to ID

Case Disposition: Active

Date: Oct. 21 between 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 and 8 p.m. on this date.

Location: Quadrangle Apartments located at 1825 S. 5th Street

Summary: A Baylor officer was dispatched to the above location in reference to a burglary of a motor vehicle. The complainant advised that a Ruger LCR .38slp+P revolver and five Cameron Park Zoo passes had been taken. This case is active pending further investigation.

Offense: Burglary of a Motor Vehicle

Case Disposition: Active

Date: Oct. 20 at 10 p.m. on this date.

Location: The Baylor Bear Habitat located at 501 MP Daniels

Summary: Baylor officers were dispatched to a burglar alarm at the above location. Upon arrival the officer made contact with two individuals that had gained access to the facility. One was a student and the other was not affiliated. The non-student was issued a criminal trespass warning from Baylor property for six months.

Offense: Criminal Trespass Warning

Case Disposition: Case changed from Closed to Cleared by Arrest on 10-21-16. Officers contacted the Baylor student and issued a citation for Criminal Trespass. Contact could not be made with the non-student at this time to issue a citation.

Date: Oct. 16 between 7:09 p.m. and 7:59 p.m. on this date.

Location: Collins Hall located at 1310 S. 8th Street

Summary: A Baylor officer was dispatched to the above location to meet with a complainant in reference to harassing phone calls. The complainant advised she had been receiving calls and texts from someone she did not know asking to be her friend and believed the person was identifying themselves falsely. Contact was made with the subject and they were asked to cease contact.

Offense: Harassment

Case Disposition: Case changed from Exceptionally Cleared to Active on 10-21-16. The complainant advised the suspect is still attempting to locate/contact her.

Date: Oct. 21 at 1:28 a.m. on this date.

Location: 1504 James Ave.

Summary: Upon receiving the Baylor Area Crime Report from Waco PD, it was discovered that a public intoxication had occurred at the above location. Waco handled the call.

Offense: Public Intoxication

Case Disposition: Handled by Waco Police

Date: Oct. 20 at 2:50 p.m. on this date.

Location: East Campus Garage located at 246 Daughtrey Ave.

Summary: While on routine patrol, a Baylor officer observed that several fire extinguishers were missing from various floors at the above location. The officer documented all information and informed Baylor’s Fire Safety Specialist as well as Central Texas Fire. CTSF came to the location to replace the missing extinguishers. This case is active pending further investigation.

Offense: Theft of Property

Case Disposition: Active

Date: Oct. 20 at 10 p.m. on this date.

Location: The Baylor Bear Habitat located at 501 MP Daniels

Summary: Baylor officers were dispatched to a burglar alarm at the above location. Upon arrival the officer made contact with two individuals that had gained access to the facility. One was a student and the other was not affiliated. The non-student was issued a criminal trespass warning from Baylor property for six months.

Offense: Criminal Trespass Warning

Case Disposition: Closed

Date: Oct. 16 between 6:10 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on this date.

Location: Bill Daniel Student Center Parking lot located at 1320 S. 7th Street

Summary: A Baylor officer was dispatched to a burglary of a motor vehicle at the above location. The owner of the vehicle advised he had left his vehicle running with the windows down while retrieving some items from inside the building. When he got to his residence, he noticed his wallet was missing. The complainant could not find the wallet. It was described as a brown, leather, No Fold credit card wallet. The contents included his DL, Baylor ID, Master Card, Visa Card and $200 cash. This case is active pending further investigation.

Offense: Burglary of a Motor Vehicle

Case Disposition: Case changed from Active to Unfounded on 10-20-16. The property was found and returned, new information indicates it is probable this was a lost property incident.

Date: Oct. 20 at 12:40 p.m. on this date.

Location: 1001 Speight Ave.

Summary: Upon receiving the Baylor Area Crime Report from Waco PD, it was discovered that a theft occurred at the above location. Waco handled the call.

Offense: Theft

Case Disposition: Handled by Waco Police