Crash leads to temporary shutdown of University Parks Drive

A Gilliam Contracting dump truck carrying dirt and a Dodge Charger collided Tuesday afternoon on University Parks Drive in front of Oso Verde Apartments. The two people in the Dodge Charger had minor injuries and were taken to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest as a precautionary measure. The dump truck driver refused medical assistance.

Officer Garen Bynum with the Waco Police Department Public Information Unit said the dump truck was traveling northbound on University Parks Drive when the Dodge Charger pulled out of the Domain at Waco apartment complex in front of the dump truck. The truck tried to avoid the Dodge Charger but couldn’t and clipped the bumper of the Dodge Charger, Bynum said. The truck lost control and flipped over, spilling dirt on University Parks Drive, causing it to be closed down for a few hours. The Dodge Charger ended up in the ditch in front of Diesel Power Supply Company.

There were two males in their mid-twenties in the Dodge Charger. The truck driver was a male in his early thirties. The truck driver had to kick out the windshield of the dump truck to get out of the vehicle. He was uninjured.

Bynum said the cause of the accident was driver inattention by the truck driver when he looked down to pick up a clip board. The driver of the Dodge Charger could be cited for no liability insurance.

The dirt was cleaned up by crews with shovels and tractors. Once the dirt was cleared, the truck was turned over and then towed away. There was minimal shrapnel and debris at the crash site. The Dodge Charger was towed away as well. The crash was cleared and University Parks Drive was reopened to traffic around 4 p.m. Waco Fire Department and Waco Police Department were both on the scene.