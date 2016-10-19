Baylor under federal Title IX investigation

By Gavin Pugh | Digital Managing Editor
In response to complaints filed by Baylor’s former Title IX coordinator, Patty Crawford, the Department of Education opened a federal Title IX investigation of the university on Tuesday.
Baylor said they will be in full cooperation with the investigation in a press release.
“An OCR [Office of Civil Rights] review of this nature results in a broad, comprehensive look at policies, procedures and practices for a specified number of years: in this case, from the fall of 2014 to the present. Interim President David E. Garland immediately assured OCR the University will cooperate fully with the investigation,” Baylor Media Communications said in the press release.
Baylor was added to the list of 279 unresolved Title IX investigations following Crawford’s resignation and a summer of faculty fallout. Crawford spoke out against the university on CBS This Morning days after her resignation.
“I continued to work hard, and the harder I worked, the more resistance I received from senior leadership. That became clear that that was not something the university wanted, and in July, I made it clear and ready that I had concerns and that the university was violating Title IX, and my environment got worse,” Crawford said on CBS.
Baylor is also facing a lawsuit filed by former students who claimed the university failed to properly handle their sexual assault cases. A motion was made on Oct. 12 by Jasmin Hernandez again to add former athletic director Ian McCaw and former head football coach Art Briles to the suit.
The following is the complete press release from Baylor:
“On Tuesday evening, the University received notice from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) that it will investigate a complaint filed by Baylor’s former Title IX Coordinator. An OCR review of this nature results in a broad, comprehensive look at policies, procedures and practices for a specified number of years: in this case, from the fall of 2014 to the present. Interim President David E. Garland immediately assured OCR the University will cooperate fully with the investigation.
Baylor University has placed a priority on ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our students. Last year, we engaged in a rigorous assessment, the results of which were shared publicly in May 2016, and we have committed to implementing the recommendations from the Pepper Hamilton investigation adopted by the Board of Regents in May. Our efforts to increase awareness, improve prevention through training and education, and establish policies, procedures and practices that fully support the needs of both complainants and respondents as they move through the Title IX process, have established a firm foundation for our Title IX Office.
Our work continues. Progress has been made on every front outlined in the recommendations. Baylor University’s Title IX Office has increased in size and resources (now among the largest in the Big 12) and has reviewed and improved its policies and procedures; our Counseling Center has grown and developed new expertise and policies for working with students in need; the Department of Public Safety has developed new partnerships and protocols with Title IX and received training in trauma-informed investigations; and the Athletics Department has new policies for transfer student-athletes, drug testing and student-athlete conduct. A complete look at our progress may be reviewed at www.baylor.edu/rtsv/progress. We will work with OCR to detail these efforts for their review.
While the OCR investigation will require the attention of our Title IX Coordinator and a wide range of University staff, the Title IX Office will continue to fully support students who have experienced sexual violence of any nature. As a reminder, information about Baylor’s Title IX Office and Title IX Coordinator, Kristan Tucker, may be found atwww.baylor.edu/titleix. In addition, this site provides information about the University’s Title IX policy and support resources as well as reporting tools for those who have experienced or witnessed sexual violence.
In its notification letter, OCR indicates the opening of an investigation in no way implies that a determination regarding the merits of the claim has been made. We embrace and support OCR’s goal to maintain a campus free from sex and gender-based harassment and violence. Our commitment to protect and support our students, faculty and staff is resolute. We appreciate your prayers, your support of one another and your support for Baylor in meeting this important University priority.”