Baylor under federal Title IX investigation

By Gavin Pugh | Digital Managing Editor

In response to complaints filed by Baylor’s former Title IX coordinator, Patty Crawford, the Department of Education opened a federal Title IX investigation of the university on Tuesday.

Baylor said they will be in full cooperation with the investigation in a press release.

“An OCR [Office of Civil Rights] review of this nature results in a broad, comprehensive look at policies, procedures and practices for a specified number of years: in this case, from the fall of 2014 to the present. Interim President David E. Garland immediately assured OCR the University will cooperate fully with the investigation,” Baylor Media Communications said in the press release.

Baylor was added to the list of 279 unresolved Title IX investigations following Crawford’s resignation and a summer of faculty fallout. Crawford spoke out against the university on CBS This Morning days after her resignation.

“I continued to work hard, and the harder I worked, the more resistance I received from senior leadership. That became clear that that was not something the university wanted, and in July, I made it clear and ready that I had concerns and that the university was violating Title IX, and my environment got worse,” Crawford said on CBS.

Baylor is also facing a lawsuit filed by former students who claimed the university failed to properly handle their sexual assault cases. A motion was made on Oct. 12 by Jasmin Hernandez again to add former athletic director Ian McCaw and former head football coach Art Briles to the suit.

The following is the complete press release from Baylor:

