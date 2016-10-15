SportsFootballMultimediaSlideshows Homecoming game: Baylor vs. Kansas photo recap By Liesje Powers - October 15, 2016 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter The Baylor Golden Wave band starts off the homecoming game with a performance before the line runs and football team comes out. Photo Credit | Jessica Hubble Photo credit: Jessica Hubble Senior running back Shock Linwood breaks a tackle at the Baylor V. Kansas Football Game. Photo Credit | Dayday Wynn Junior wide receiver Blake Murphy holds his hand high for “That Good Old Baylor Line.” Photo Credit | Liesje Powers Photo credit: Liesje Powers Senior quarterback Seth Russell leaps over the touchline, his second touchdown of the half. Photo Credit | Liesje Powers Photo credit: Liesje Powers Sophomore defensive end Xavier Jones clashes with an opponent. Photo Credit | Liesje Powers Photo credit: Liesje Powers Redshirt freshman linebackers Clay Johnston and Jordan Williams take down their opponent just short of the touch line. Photo Credit | Liesje Powers Photo credit: Liesje Powers Bruiser waves the starting flags for the car race. Photo Credit | Dayday Wynn Bruiser and his homecoming queen take a walk around the field. Photo Credit | Liesje Powers Photo credit: Liesje Powers Senior running back Shock Linwood breaks a tackle at the Baylor V. Kansas Football Game during Baylor’s Homecoming Weekend. Photo Credit | Dayday Wynn Senior cornerback Ryan Reid makes his way toward the end zone after his second interception of the game. Photo Credit | Dayday Wynn Sophomore running back Terrence Williams runs the ball after a handoff from senior quarterback Seth Russell. Photo Credit | Jessica Hubble Photo credit: Jessica Hubble Senior quarterback Seth Russell runs the ball for a touchdown to give the bears an early lead. Photo Credit | Jessica Hubble Photo credit: Jessica Hubble Senior running back Shock Linwood races past a defensive Kansas player. Photo Credit | Liesje Powers Photo credit: Liesje Powers Junior running back Wyatt Schrepfer runs the ball for a touchdown. Photo Credit | Jessica Hubble Photo credit: Jessica Hubble Junior running back Wyatt Schrepfer runs the ball as senior linebacker Marquis Roberts looks to sack him. Photo Credit | Jessica Hubble Photo credit: Jessica Hubble Junior wide receiver KD Cannon runs in a 59 yard touchdown after the pass from senior quarterback Seth Russell. Photo Credit | Liesje Powers Photo credit: Liesje Powers Freshman wide receiver enters the field with wide spread arms. Photo Credit | Liesje Powers Photo credit: Liesje Powers Redshirt freshman linebacker Jordan Williams blocks the incoming Kansas player. Photo Credit | Liesje Powers Photo credit: Liesje Powers Coach Jim Grobe runs onto the field with the team before the game. Photo Credit | Jessica Hubble Photo credit: Jessica Hubble Junior cornerback Tyler Jaynes, junior wide receiver Blake Murphy and freshman cornerback Grayland Arnold gather around the ball carrier. Photo Credit | Dayday Wynn Flag runners take the field after Baylor’s second touchdown. Photo Credit | Liesje Powers Photo credit: Liesje Powers Baylor cheerleader Kaitlyn Ragsdale pumps up the crowd during a timeout. Photo Credit | Jessica Hubble Photo credit: Jessica Hubble Baylor coaches cheer on junior wide receiver KD Cannon as he runs to the end zone for a touchdown. Photo Credit | Jessica Hubble Photo credit: Jessica Hubble The Baylor Golden Wave band starts off the homecoming game with a performance before the line runs and football team comes out. Photo Credit | Jessica Hubble Photo credit: Jessica Hubble Freshman quarterback Zach Smith prepares to pass the ball. Photo Credit | Liesje Powers Photo credit: Liesje Powers Houston sophomore Morgan Young helps lead a chant with the cheerleaders. Photo Credit | Liesje Powers Photo credit: Liesje Powers Senior cornerback Ryan Reid shakes a tackler after his second interception. Photo Credit | Dayday Wynn Redshirt Freshman wide receiver Blake Lynch gets set before the play begins. Photo Credit | Dayday Wynn Kansas freshman linebacker Kendall Duckworth tries to take down sophomore wide receiver Ishmael Zamora with no success. Photo Credit | Jessica Hubble Photo credit: Jessica Hubble Senior cornerback Ryan Reid gets taken down after intercepting the ball for a second time. Photo Credit | Dayday Wynn Junior defensive end K.J. Smith, junior linebacker Raaquan Davis and junior cornerback Travan Blanchard team up to tackle their opponent. Photo Credit | Liesje Powers Photo credit: Liesje Powers