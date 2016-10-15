Baylor homecoming kicks off with Bonfire and Extravaganza

Video and story by Jacquelyn Kellar | Broadcast Managing Editor and filming by Katie Mahaffey | Broadcast Reporter

After a disappointing weather cancellation last year, the Homecoming Bonfire Extravaganza returned with a vengeance. Thousands of alumni, students and their families poured onto Fountain Mall to enjoy the festive music, food and fire.

For many, this was their first homecoming as a Baylor Bear. Gilroy, Calif. freshman Jonathan Schmidt and his twin brother are the first in their family to attend Baylor and its homecoming.

“Coming to Baylor, I wasn’t expecting there to be so much of a community,” said Schmidt. “It’s awesome being a part of homecoming at Baylor; it’s an experience like no other so far.”

However, for class of 1966 graduate Gerry McMenamy, this is homecoming number 50. The season ticket-holder and his wife return every year for Baylor football.

“We really enjoy coming back,” McMenamy said. “This place has changed tremendously; there were 6,000 students when I went to school here, but that was 50 years ago!”

The Golden Wave Band, cheerleaders and a few members of the football team made an appearance to get the crowd excited for the homecoming game to follow. The Bears take on Kansas at 2:30 pm in McLane Stadium as the final event of the Baylor Homecoming Weekend.