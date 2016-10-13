Alumni, students, families celebrate the Baylor community at Homecoming

By Isabella Maso | Reporter

It’s time to celebrate the nation’s oldest homecoming, once again.

Celebrations kicked off Thursday night with freshman Mass Meeting, hosted by Dr. Ryan Richardson, or as students call him, Chapel Ryan.

Freshman Mass Meeting is a tradition in which first-year students learn about the Immortal Ten, the tragic death of ten student-athletes in 1927.

This year is Richardson’s 15th Baylor homecoming. He said he is most excited for the parade, especially because of all of the cancellations last year due to bad weather.

“I think that the parade is a way that students get to express themselves and utilize their creativity that they don’t normally get to utilize, which is pretty great,” Richardson said.

When asked if he had any essential tips for those who have never experienced a Baylor homecoming, Richardson emphasized the parade.

“When it comes to the parade, freshman need to make sure they get out there early and grab a good spot so they can see the parade,” Richardson said.

The parade, however, is only one highlight of the weekend; another favorite is the bonfire Friday evening. The Bonfire and Extravaganza will take place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fountain Mall.

Alumna Hannah Lacamp is a big fan of this ceremony.

“The homecoming bonfire is one of the most special traditions at Baylor,” Lacamp said. “It really kicks off the weekend by bringing alumni, students and families together to celebrate what it means to be a Bear.”

Lacamp encourages students to try and attend as many of the activities as possible.

“Participate in as many activities during Homecoming as you can,” said Lacamp. “Those are the memories and traditions that are going to stick with you for the rest of your life.”

As for Lacamp’s weekend highlight, she looks forward to Saturday when the Bears take on the Kansas University Jayhawks at McLane Stadium.

“There’s nothing quite like Baylor football. I’m definitely most excited to watch the Bears defeat the Jayhawks,” Lacamp said.

For a full list of homecoming events and activities, visit: http://www.baylor.edu/homecoming/index.php?id=865410

For more information about the history of homecoming, visit: https://www.baylor.edu/homecoming/index.php?id=865385