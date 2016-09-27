Greek week celebrates cultural variety

By Joy Moton | Reporter

Baylor National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) week will take place today through Saturday.

NPHC is a collaborative organization comprising all of the historically African-American, internationa,l Greek-lettered fraternities and sororities that make up the “Divine Nine.” Baylor has chartered seven of these organizations on campus, and four are currently active.

NPHC week will feature various events planned by the sororities and fraternities to give students a glimpse of historical African-American Greek life and culture.

“This is a social event where members of the Divine Nine and the Baylor community can come together to celebrate the historical position of these organizations,” said Stafford junior Charlz Bisong Jr., a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. “It’s a way for us to share our culture with more than just black Baylor.”

Humble senior Anthony Taylor, NPHC president, said this week is designed to display the cultural variety in Greek life at Baylor.

“We do have other Greek fraternities and sororities on Baylor’s campus, but this is kind of shining a light on the African-American side and just bringing cultural awareness,” Taylor said.

Dallas senior Breana Allen, president of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., said the purpose of this week is also to inform students about what NPHC does as a council and as separate organizations.

“You’ll see us strolling or competing against each other, but our missions and our goals all kind of echo the same thing like service, sisterhood or brotherhood and scholarship,” Allen said.

The week will comprise a variety of events that will exemplify who the organizations are, what they do and the principles they stand for.

Today’s activities, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Vara Martin Daniel Plaza, will give students the opportunity to see how the organizations step and stroll.

From 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Greek 101 in the Bill Daniel Student Center (SUB) Den will provide students with more information about each organization.

At 3:30 p.m. Friday, students can meet sorority and fraternity members in the SUB Den for community service.

The week will conclude with the Garden Celebration from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in the National Pan-Hellenic Garden. The national president of NPHC will be at the event to speak on different topics.

“Before the garden, there wasn’t a place for the NPHC to call their own,” said Alfred Rucker, a Baylor alumnus and member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. “It’s more than just stones. It’s where our legacy here at Baylor lies.”

Allen said the nation needs a model of a servant’s heart because racism and hate can be canceled out when leaders have a pure heart of servitude. This week will serve to inform students as well as comfort them in the midst of the tragedies that are occurring throughout our country.

“To see our positive black youth leaders or Greek leaders coming together, no matter their organization, and actually doing something positive for our community and for our campus, I think that’s kind of what the image needs to be,” Allen said.