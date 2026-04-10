Stop being annoyed by seniors taking photos on campus

By Maggie Meegan | Reporter

As the semester ends and summer lurks in the shadows, some may feel relieved after completing the first year of college, but some of us have a bittersweet feeling of leaving our dear Baylor.

Looking back over the three years I have been blessed to walk on Baylor’s campus and to sing “That Good Old Baylor Line,” one thing I know I can take with me and keep forever — besides the life lessons and knowledge my professors and mentors have given me — are the photos that hold a million memories within them.

I never understood why seniors before me took photos during April and May as part of their personalities, but being in their shoes, I get it.

The photos that people pay way too much for are shining moments.

It is not the awards or the two minutes of fame from an honors society induction. It’s not even hearing your name, probably mispronounced, for 10 seconds as you receive your diploma.

Getting up too early to catch the sun’s right timing and wearing the outfit you have specifically picked out to document one of the biggest achievements of your young adult life is an emotional and sweet thing for seniors.

To the underclassmen who are annoyed at having to reroute their way to class or lunch because there is a mob of seniors taking photos that you’re probably photobombing, we get it. In fact, we are annoyed with ourselves as well.

The thing is, underclassmen, it’s not worth complaining loudly about when passing the senior that you do not know. It breaks our hearts that you shame us from feeling happy and sad together. We have enough emotions running through us as the clock counts down that we do not want your input or to hear your complaints.

The senior photo season is one to bid seniors goodbye and to cope with not seeing those familiar faces that mentored you throughout your time at Baylor.

And before you know it, you will be climbing Judge Baylor and posing in front of Pat Neff, just like the seniors before you.

As we have learned, being an adult can be scary. Some of the days you are going to miss most will be those from college. Being a college student is not just about homework and grades, but about the community of seeing friends in the same season of life and the comfort of going home on scheduled breaks.

The point being, leave the seniors taking photos alone and learn to appreciate living in the moment before the moment is gone.