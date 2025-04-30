Seniors reflect during final days before graduation

By Emily Schoch | Staff Writer

After four years of classes, traditions and late-night memories, seniors are preparing to close one chapter and begin the next.

As final exams start and commencement approaches, many soon-to-be-graduates are taking time to reflect on their experiences, celebrate their accomplishments and savor the moments that made Baylor feel like home.

Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., senior Kaitlyn Cork is a health and sciences studies major. She said her time at Baylor has not only prepared her for the real world, but she has also gained incredible experience through friendships.

For many Baylor seniors, the final days before graduation are a time of quiet reflection and meaningful connection. As they prepare to say goodbye to the campus they’ve called home, students like Cork are soaking in the last moments with close friends and looking back on the personal growth that marked their college journey.

“I would say I’m celebrating and reflecting on my final days as a Baylor student just by spending quality time with the friends that have been there with me all throughout my four years at Baylor,” Cork said.

The impacts that Baylor has on seniors are much more than just an academic experience, she said. They’re also emotional, physical, mental and spiritual — all of these things wrapped up into one is what Cork is reminiscing on her final days as a student.

“[I’m] going back and looking at memories and reminiscing of just all the different stages of life that I’ve been in at Baylor and just seeing how faithful the Lord has been from starting out as a freshman and now being a senior,” Cork said. “Seeing how much growth has come from that, both in my spiritual relationship, as well as just emotionally and physically … as a person and a student here at Baylor has been such a blessing.”

Seniors are also revisiting the places that hold special meaning from their time at Baylor. For Cork, that means one last walk through campus with fellow seniors, retracing the steps of the past four years.

“I’m just gonna walk around campus one more time with my other senior friends, just getting to soak in all the different places that we’ve been on campus and the memories that have followed with that,” she said. “I think it’s really sweet to think back to certain classes or memories that you’ve had on campus and just reminisce on the time well spent here, academically as well as socially.”

While some seniors mark the end of their college years with final photos or farewell events, Cork said it’s the relationships that matter most.

“There’s no real way to end college or say goodbye because Baylor will always be a part of my life,” she said. “But I think in the end, just keeping those relationships I’ve had along the way and making sure that they don’t end just because of distance or just different schedules.”

Garden Ridge senior Alex Turco expresses his gratitude toward the past four years that he has spent at Baylor. Turco said as graduation is approaching, it is time to celebrate with friends and family to commemorate the hard work and time spent at Baylor.

“I’ve been reflecting through a graduation dinner with loved ones, visiting professors who’ve shaped my time here and soaking in every moment with close friends who have supported me throughout college,” Turco said. “It’s definitely bittersweet, but I’m finishing strong and giving thanks to God for the ways He’s moved in my life during these four years.”

As a way to mark their years at Baylor, the Baylor ring represents students moving on to alumni status, and many seniors like Turco also like to take photos across campus as a way to make their time at Baylor last forever.

“Ordering my Baylor ring, taking senior photos at all my favorite campus spots and planning a graduation trip with my family — all while having them there to watch me walk the stage — have made this moment really special and meaningful,” Turco said.

Many seniors are offering words of wisdom to those still in the thick of their college journey. For Cork, the most important reminder is to stay present.

“If I could give one piece of advice to underclassmen about making the most of their time at Baylor, it’s that they shouldn’t wish it away,” Cork said. “I know there are some times when you feel like that one exam is really going to ruin your whole week, or there may be a social situation that you’re stuck in, and while in the moment, it seems like the biggest thing in the world at the end of the day, there’s so much more to college than just worrying about little silly things like an exam.”

Turco also gives his advice to underclassmen, and emphasizes the importance of relationships in college.

“Be comfortable being uncomfortable, and get involved early,” Turco said. “I used to say that on every tour because it truly makes a difference. Also, get to know your professors and network with professionals early on. Relationships matter more than you think when it’s time to apply for jobs. And don’t forget — have fun and keep a solid work-life balance.”