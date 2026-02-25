Does a college degree equal career readiness?

By Christian Wells | Staff Writer

At Baylor, alums proudly wear class rings and frame diplomas, but earning a degree does not automatically mean they are ready for the workforce.

A bachelor’s degree represents academic achievement. Career readiness requires applied skills, professional experience and an understanding of workplace expectations. The two are related, but they are not the same.

Employers continue to emphasize skills such as communication, teamwork and problem-solving. The National Association of Colleges and Employers reports that skills like these consistently rank among the most important for new hires.

Those abilities are not always developed through lectures and exams alone.

A national survey from the American Association of Colleges and Universities found that most employers still believe a college degree is worth the time and money and that higher education helps prepare graduates for success. They also see clear gaps in preparation for specific skills — particularly oral communication — even as they value broad knowledge and applied learning.

Students can complete more than 120 credit hours and still feel unprepared to navigate a professional setting. Writing a clear business email and participating in workplace meetings are skills often learned outside a college’s coursework.

Internships, research positions and student leadership roles can help close that gap; however, access to those opportunities is not always equal.

Some students must work part-time jobs to support themselves. Others may not have the financial flexibility to accept unpaid internships.

When career-building experiences are optional rather than integrated into degree programs, preparation can depend on personal resources and connections.

Baylor’s Career Center provides resume reviews, mock interviews and job fairs, but many students do not engage with those resources until their junior or senior year. By then, the time to build experience may be limited.

National data continues to show the long-term value of a college degree. Many statistics still report lower unemployment rates and higher average earnings for individuals with bachelor’s degrees compared to those without them. Higher education remains a strong investment.

Still, employment outcomes depend on more than a diploma.

If universities want to strengthen their graduates’ competitiveness, career preparation should be included in academic experiences from the first year onward. That could include required professional development courses, stronger partnerships with employers and expanded access to paid internships.

A degree opens doors. Whether students feel prepared to walk through them depends on how well education and career readiness are connected.

As graduation approaches each spring, students should not have to wonder whether their education prepared them for what comes next. The goal should be clear — earning a degree and being ready to use it should go hand in hand.