What are college students really paying for?

By Aarah Sardesai | Intern

Walk through the SUB on any given Tuesday, and you’ll hear it: the low-hum anxiety of the junior slump mixed with the chime of AI-tutor notifications. We are the generation of the 49%. We’ve seen the headlines, and we know that half of the country thinks our degrees are about as useful as a VHS tape in a streaming world.

But if you look past the daunting tuition, you’ll realize that being a Bear in 2026 isn’t about buying a golden ticket to a cubicle; rather, it’s about paying for a high-performance environment that a $49 Google Certificate subscription simply can’t imitate.

Let’s be real — if you just wanted the info, you could stay in your dorm and let an LLM (Large Language Model) summarize your textbooks for $20 a month. But you aren’t paying Baylor for information; you’re paying for the “human premium.”

In a world where entry-level coding skills and basic accounting are being swallowed by AI, the only thing left that carries value is high-level judgment. You’re paying to sit across from a professor who challenges your ethics, not just your memorization. You’re paying for the “soft skills” — leadership, empathy and the ability to read a room — that a bot will never master.

That 49% skepticism? It’s directed at fact-factory schools, not universities that build character.

Where does that tuition money go? It goes into an environment designed to “future-proof” us. When we pay our bill, we are essentially purchasing a high-end subscription to a professional safety net, wellness infrastructure and a sandbox.

So is it all worth it? Even though we do see many college students feeling like the resources aren’t worth the price, the tuition often funds the very career coaches and specialized advisors who make sure our resumes don’t end up in a digital trash can.

The data still proves the return of investment for households headed by a bachelor’s degree holder earn a median of $132,700, more than double those without. But at Baylor, the investment is deeper than a paycheck. We are paying for the character-building that happens at 10 p.m. in the library and the leadership that makes us stand out in a gigantic workforce.

The golden ticket might be a thing of the past, but the elite launchpad is a thing of today. Being a Bear in 2026 isn’t about buying a credential; it’s about buying the skills needed to succeed in our future. It’s an act of faith in our own potential to be the leaders the 49% skeptics are looking for.