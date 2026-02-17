Already failed your New Year’s resolution?

By Maryn Small | Broadcast Reporter

Every January, millions of us make ambitious resolutions, convinced “this year will be different” and we’ll finally eat better, exercise consistently, save more money or study smarter. But by mid-February, more than half of those intentions have already been abandoned, buried under old routines and fading motivation.

Research suggests roughly 38.5% of U.S. adults make New Year’s resolutions, yet only about 9% successfully keep them, many of them giving up within the first month.

This predictable cycle — enthusiastic beginnings followed by quick burnout and guilt — isn’t simply a personal failure. It’s rooted in how we approach goals and how modern productivity culture frames personal change. Many resolutions fail because they are vague, overly ambitious or built solely on fleeting motivation rather than sustainable habits.

Many experts point out that resolutions like “get healthier” or “be more productive” sound inspiring, but without specific and actionable steps, they lack the structure needed for real progress.

Psychologists also note that resolutions often rely too heavily on willpower, which is a finite resource that decreases quickly when life gets busy or stressful. In fact, roughly 80% of people abandon their resolutions within the first month, in part because they set goals that are too broad or unrealistic given their daily routines. When motivation fades, as it inevitably does, people revert to ingrained habits that require much less mental effort.

Another problem is the all-or-nothing mentality that many resolution setters adopt. One missed workout or skipped goal update can feel like a total failure, leading people to throw in the towel rather than adjust their plans. This mindset ignores the reality that lasting change rarely happens overnight; it’s built incrementally through repetition and small wins.

So what does work? Behavioral science suggests that instead of tying personal transformation to a specific date on the calendar, we focus on forming habits, small, repeatable behaviors that eventually feel automatic. For example, rather than promising yourself “I’ll run more,” commit to putting on your running shoes for five minutes each day. Once this tiny action becomes routine, you’re much more likely to build toward longer runs and improved fitness over time.

Experts also recommend turning vague intentions into SMART goals — Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound objectives — which provide much clearer road maps for progress. Instead of “eat healthier,” a SMART goal could be “eat a vegetable with dinner five days a week.” By defining measurable steps, it’s easier to track progress and maintain momentum.

Accountability plays a big role as well. Sharing your goals with a friend, joining a group with similar interests or using habit-tracking tools can keep you engaged when enthusiasm wanes. These support structures help replace reliance on motivation with external cues and reminders that reinforce the new behavior.

Importantly, experts say that habit formation often takes longer than just a few weeks. Research suggests the average time to make a new behavior feel automatic can range from about two months to much longer, depending on the habit’s complexity. This means that mid-February isn’t a failure; it’s simply an early fork in the road where many people give up before the real work of habit-building has a chance to take hold.

Ultimately, the problem isn’t that we want to improve ourselves; it’s that we’re relying on the wrong strategies. Resolutions tied to an arbitrary date create a false sense of urgency, while habit-based systems build change that lasts.

If you want your goals to survive through February, focus less on dramatic pledges and more on tiny, consistent actions that align with your life and values. That’s how real transformation happens, not with fireworks on Jan. 1, but with persistence every day after.