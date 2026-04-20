Fresh leadership, stronger democracy: Why Congress needs term limits

By Rylie Painter | Broadcast Reporter

The U.S. appreciates progress, but it seems Congress is stuck in time.

As the country develops through innovations, cultural shifts and emerging economic struggles, some politicians stay in Congress for many years. There are members of Congress who joined Congress during the 1980s when social networking and the internet had not been mainstream.

Term limits should be imposed for politicians who have served too long to ensure the government evolves with its citizens.

Experience is important, yet staying in power too long leads to the emergence of professional politicians who have nothing in common with average Americans. Politicians working in Washington, D.C., for decades may be more interested in political tactics and reelection campaigns than in issues affecting ordinary citizens.

As noted in a 1997 Supreme Court Economic Review article entitled “How Term Limits Enhance the Expression of Democratic Preferences,” term limits are necessary for making the government more attentive to voters’ interests.

Term limits in Congress would offer a chance to inject new ideas into politics. The younger generation has problems like student loans, increasing housing prices, mental health issues and the rising debate of AI. Such topics need individuals with an understanding of present-day issues.

According to Edward J. Lopez in his 2003 article, “Term Limits: Causes and Consequences,” lengthy terms decrease political competition and increase incumbents’ advantages. It is unlikely that new people will come to power if the old ones remain in power for decades.

Term limits may result in the loss of seasoned lawmakers who know the system. This is indeed something to consider; however, just because someone has more experience doesn’t necessarily mean that things will automatically get better. Congress may continue to benefit from experienced individuals, such as staffers and policy experts.

Term limits could also help build people’s confidence in government officials. Most citizens think that what matters most to politicians is staying in power rather than addressing various issues. The role of term limits in ideological representation and responsiveness is explained in Michael P. Olson’s 2025 article, “Legislative Term Limits and Ideological Representation,” published in the Journal of Policy History.

In other words, there is no place in the United States where the power could remain permanent.

The U.S. Congress must represent the nation, which, in turn, is always developing. Every new generation is associated with new problems, new difficulties and new solutions. Congressmen should not be able to serve forever. A term limit will help the country to move in tandem with the changing society.