What we’re not allowed to say about the dead

By Alexandra Brewer | Arts & Life Writer

The first thing that disappears after someone dies isn’t the person. It’s what you’re allowed to say about them.

Once someone dies, the language around them changes.

Flaws become “complicated,” conflict becomes “in the past” and silence starts to feel like the most respectful action.

My father died when I was 16.

I remember the way the conversations about him began to narrow. People talked about him differently. More quietly. More carefully.

Only certain stories were allowed to be told. The problems, the hurt and the anger — every fight that had ensued, every gripe that had been held was sealed tightly in an urn and placed on a mantel as a dull reminder of a painted facade.

I understood it as care. People were grieving. People were trying to be gentle. And they were.

A person can be quickly simplified when they no longer exist to interrupt the story being told about them. The rule no one says out loud: “Don’t speak ill of the dead.”

You learn that grief has a tone. That there are acceptable ways to remember someone. That honesty, depending on its shape, can feel like disrespect. But what goes unexamined is what “speaking ill” actually means.

Is it cruelty? Or is it anything that complicates the version of a person others need to grieve them safely?

Grief is often described as something pure. Something that belongs to love. Lived grief, in reality, is rarely that clean. Research from academic journal Death Studies shows that grief doesn’t move linearly. It shifts back and forth between confronting the loss and trying to live around it.

Sometimes it is love. Sometimes it is absence. Sometimes it is a relief you feel guilty for noticing. Sometimes, confusion is too complex to explain. And sometimes it is something harder to say: grieving someone you didn’t fully get along with or fully understand, yet has shaped you into the person that you are today.

A study from The American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry states that grief is shaped by the relationship itself, meaning that the resolve is not always clean or consistent.

I slowly became aware that memory is not only about what you remember but also about what you are allowed to say. Stories that match the expected shape of grief become easy to share. Stories that don’t get locked away, becoming a dusty relic that no one reaches for.

Over time, that containment starts to change something subtle. Not what happened, but what can be said about what happened. Not the truth itself, but the perception the public sees.

Silence is treated as a form of respect, but it does not serve as a neutral stance.

There is a difference between speaking with cruelty and speaking with honesty. There is a difference between dehumanizing someone and refusing to flatten them into a single story because they are gone.

Those differences matter, but grief often collapses them into a categorized list of acceptable or unacceptable. Honesty becomes something to manage rather than something to trust.

What remains after death is not clarity; instead, it is contradiction.

You can miss someone and feel unresolved. You can grieve someone and still remember complexity. You can hold an absence without turning it into simplicity.

Contradiction is not something we are taught to speak well, so we instead translate and smooth it. We choose what to say without causing discomfort. Over time, that starts to feel like respect, but we begin to edit reality.

There is a version of grief that is publicly visible: clean, legible and socially acceptable.

Below that, however, exists a messy version of grief that is hard to share. Both are real, but only one is usually allowed to be spoken. And when language is limited in that way, memory becomes limited too — not in what it holds, but in what it is permitted to express.

Maybe the question is not whether we are allowed to speak ill of the dead. Maybe the question is why honesty becomes so difficult the moment someone can no longer respond to it.

Silence can be respectful, but it can also be incomplete. And not everything that becomes unspeakable disappears.