Songleaders utilize dazzling dance moves to find national success

By Isabel Vorst | Intern

Hundreds of hours. Thousands of minutes invested into one flawless routine that brought the Songleaders to victory at nationals in Orlando, Fla. This year, the Baylor dance team was in the D1 large category, which is based on university size.

Tulsa, Okla., senior Lauren Conkling, a Songleaders senior captain, reflects on the moment of victory and her embrace with team head coach Annie Carrell.

“I remember after they announced our names, I was up front, but when I came back to find Annie [they were] hugging each other because we work so closely together throughout the season,” Conkling said. “It felt like the most real hug ever. It was just so sweet, and everybody’s jumping up and down … It was awesome.”

The moment of victory reflects the hundreds of hours that the dancers have put into their dance careers.

“They train their whole lives,” Carrell said. “I’d definitely say it’s a big shift when you get to college. It loses the technique focus almost, and what we’re doing most of the time is supporting Baylor athletics. Nationals really helps us keep up with the technique and for them not lose the artistry that they’ve spent so many years building.”

The significant time commitment includes at least 10 hours a week of practice, plus the hours of games that they cheer at as well as tryout clinics.

Conkling reflects on the time management she needed in order to succeed.

“Just being really structured in my schedule, but also acknowledging that it’s a privilege,” Conkling said. “I am so happy to spend my time doing this, where even if I have to say no to some things that come up, ultimately being with my team is my favorite thing. So it’s all worth it.”

Conkling said the team’s community is one of the most unique and beautiful aspects of Songleaders.

“In August, we come [back] a week early and just spend so much time together, which gave me that immediate family and home away from home,” Conkling said. “With all the hours and time that we spend together, you just can’t help but become best friends.”

Conkling reflected on the importance of having Christ-centered friendships and how she’s found that through the team.

“They’re not just my teammates — they’re my best friends and my supporters,” Conkling said. “We pray for each other by name, and we write letters to each other, and there’s so many ways that we support one another that aren’t necessarily on a sideline.”

Despite it being Carrell’s second year with the team, she had previously been to nationals twice. She said her goal for her second year of coaching was to prepare the team to the best of her ability and to make sure they were having fun.

“I’m not saying there wasn’t any intensity, and there were really hard struggles, but we overcame them individually and as a team,” Carrell said. “I prayed for the Lord to show up in those moments and give me the right words to help someone who was struggling, or to motivate the team to come together to do this for each other, and to use this gift that the Lord has given them.”

Another huge aspect of the team’s unity in Christ was their consistent devotional time together to ground them for the week, no matter how busy they were.

“The way that he just provided for us and had his hand over us that whole weekend, and brought positivity, passion and just joy,” Carrell said. “True joy. So it’s amazing.”