You missed the point of Bieberchella — it was never just a performance

By Marissa Essenburg | Sports Writer

Whether you’re like me and stayed up until 4 a.m. to tune into the livestream of his entire set on Saturday, wore a purple “Future Mrs. Bieber” T-shirt every Wednesday to elementary school and to this day haven’t gone a day without a Justin Bieber poster on your bedroom wall, or you just downloaded social media for the first time last weekend or you are like my friend Anna hiking the Camino, you knew what was happening in California these last two weekends: Bieberchella.

If, for some reason, you live under some incredibly dark rock and don’t, allow me to educate you. It was Justin onstage at the Coachella music festival: his computer, some guitarists and the occasional special feature from another artist he invited. It sounds simple, almost underwhelming, even.

But never in the history of Coachella — or any performance, for that matter — had something so simple ever felt so significant.

What may have looked like it was casually thrown together was actually thoughtfully executed with authenticity and purpose. It was just him: this beautiful, healed version of the pop star we all watched through the highs and lows of stardom, now a husband, a father and looking like this version of Justin that feels the most honest, whole and fully his own.

And the only people who don’t realize that are the ones who didn’t grow up with him.

For some people, it’s Taylor Swift. For my mom, it’s David Cassidy. But for me and so many of us, I don’t think there was ever a time when I just liked Justin Bieber’s music. It was always more than that.

Discovered on YouTube in 2008, he became a global superstar before he was old enough to drive. I grew up, like many of you, with him. We watched the success and the scrutiny, his entire life unfolding in the public eye while he was still just a kid, younger than maybe you and I are now.

And in a moment that felt deeply full circle, he said what so many of us had been feeling all night. Sitting at his computer, grinning from ear to ear after a stripped-down performance of “EVERYTHING HALLELUJAH” with nothing but a microphone and two guitarists, Justin told the 125,000 in the crowd and the millions watching online:

“The beautiful thing about this journey is that we all kind of grew up together,” he said. “It’s been a wild rollercoaster of a ride, and we’ve had some ups and downs. You guys have gotten to witness a lot of it. My life has been on full display since I was a kid. It’s been challenging, to say the least, but it’s been so rewarding being by your side — all of us growing, learning and getting better, hopefully every single day.”

And while it was the first time he’s performed publicly since his Justice World Tour in 2022, Bieberchella didn’t just feel like a comeback.

It felt like peace and healing.

And in a chaotic world that rarely makes space for either, that meant much more than just a performance ever could.

Through the meteoric rise to fame, the unraveling, the ridicule and the long search for himself on the other side of it all, there was something deeply emotional about watching him stand on that stage.

It felt like watching someone come home to himself. In a culture that is quick to turn people into punchlines and even quicker to preserve them at their worst, he has become one of the clearest examples of what that kind of attention has the ability to do.

That’s what made this moment feel bigger than a performance. For the people who have carried their own chaos, pressure or the pain of growing up, it felt like proof that there is still a way back to yourself — and that peace is still possible when you get there.

And no one said it more perfectly than Big Sean. After the duo’s powerful performance of “As Long as You Love Me,” longtime collaborator Sean Michael Anderson, otherwise known as Big Sean, put words to what made the moment feel so much bigger than music:

“You gave us your whole life; I think I speak for everyone when I say thank you,” Anderson said. “Directly or indirectly, I think you taught all of us to believe in ourselves and showed us what purpose was. But when you look at your family and your life, and the way you have lived in faith, I’m just so proud.”

“I’ve seen a lot of what you’ve gone through in moments that weren’t always beautiful, but you fought your way through it,” he continued. “And in a world where everyone is trying to take over the world, you give to the world. People have taken and taken from you, but never once have you become like them. You’ve always found a way to persevere, and I thank you.”

After just one night, Bieberchella had already broken more Coachella records than any artist in the festival’s over 25-year history.

And yet what made it matter was the reminder that the world does not need more over-the-top production — if anything, we’re a little tired of it. Don’t get me wrong, I love a Bruno Mars concert with every bell and whistle, but what Justin showed us was that unfiltered, sincere human emotion is what deserves to win every time.

In a Christmas Eve message shared on Instagram in 2025, Bieber wrote, “I grew up in a system that rewarded my gift but didn’t always protect my soul.”

If nothing else, I hope Coachella gave the world a glimpse of what it looks like when that soul is no longer just surviving, but healing.

Because to me — and to the true Beliebers — watching Bieberchella felt full circle. It felt like proof that we were right to love him all those years ago. More than that, it served as a reminder to be proud of the people we’ve become along the way, no matter what trials and tribulations it took to get us here.