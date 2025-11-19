What students are thankful for this year

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

Penland Hall was more crowded than usual Wednesday night as students gathered to celebrate All-University Thanksgiving. Among the chatter of students waiting in line for slices of pecan pie and chairs scooching on the floor as students sat down to feast, there was an air of thankfulness.

With their plates full of turkey, steamed vegetables, mashed potatoes and gravy in front of them, groups of friends shared what means the most to them in their lives.

“I’m thankful for all the friends I’ve made here at Baylor,” Universal City freshman Macie Hill said.

Next to her, Woodway sophomore Madeleine Goff spoke of her love for her small, closely knit community at her dormitory.

“I’m thankful for the community at Brooks Residential College,” she said.

For others, like Richmond freshman Cathy Obawole, gratitude centered on Baylor’s beloved and frequently visited feline colony located in the center of Draper Academic Building.

Toward the back of the dining hall, Chicago freshman Melvina Udeze sat with her friends as they conversed over their Thanksgiving meal. Like many fellow students preparing for final exams, Udeze said grades were on the brain.

“I’m grateful for all my classes this semester and being able to pass them with a good score,” she said.

Harare, Zimbabwe, freshman Tatenda Sanhokwe, who sat across from Udeze, said she was happy just to have the opportunity to be able to attend Baylor. She said she is also grateful for the dear friends surrounding her.

Students hundreds of miles from home, like South Glastonbury, Conn., freshman Vedhik Dasari and Richmond, Va., freshman Durham Dodson, said they were especially grateful for their families.

“I’m thankful not only for my friends and family, but also God for putting me at this institution,” Dodson said.

Baylor love was a theme among several students scattered around the dining hall.

“I am thankful to be able to go to a school that loves its students,” Southlake sophomore Cameron Killian said.

For fourth-year students like San Antonio senior Elena Semler, thankfulness inevitably includes nostalgia as she reflects on her time at Baylor before graduation.

“I’m really grateful for the friendships I made freshman year that are still going strong,” she said.

Across the table, Overland Park, Kan. junior Allie Dodd and Corpus Christi junior Elam Fox also emphasized their thankfulness for quality friendships, ones they see lasting long after their time at Baylor.

For some, this meal was the first of many All-University Thanksgivings. For others, it was the last. But all around, reflected in the laughter, conversation and the mixture of turkey drawings and notes on brown paper table runners, it served as a means for scholars to reflect on what is meaningful to them, in the company of friends.