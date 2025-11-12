‘The heartbeat of our chapter’: Tri Delta to benefit St. Jude with pancake event

By Lexie Rodenbaugh | Arts & Life Writer

Delta Delta Delta’s annual philanthropy event, Delta House of Pancakes (DHOP), will return Friday on Fountain Mall from 4-7 p.m.

The event benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and combines pancakes with cornhole to entertain the attendees, according to Ringgold, Ga., senior and Tri Delt president, Savannah Friant.

“It’s basically benefitting the research side of St. Jude, and we will be selling unlimited pancakes for $5 on Fountain Mall,” Friant said. “You have all the toppings, there’ll be cornhole, all the fun things to raise money for St. Jude.”

Friant said the philanthropy is near and dear to Tri Delta’s heart and that they are passionate about making a difference in children’s lives.

“St. Jude is honestly the heartbeat of our chapter,” Friant said. “I would say it is so important for us to be able to come together for a cause, and it’s really incredible to see that we are benefiting the lives of so many children.”

Friant said many members have personally watched the effects that cancer can have, and have seen what St. Jude can do to help those patients.

“We know people near and dear to our hearts that have been affected by cancer and have been treated at St. Jude, and so it’s important for us to give back in that way,” she said.

Friant had her own personal experience with St. Jude this past summer, and that made the cause even more important to her.

“I had the privilege to … see where all of our fundraising is going, and it’s incredible to see that we are actually making tangible changes,” Friant said.

While the event supports a good cause, the members of Tri Delt still aim to make it a fun event for Baylor students. El Dorado Hills, Calif., sophomore Mason Ciampi said that he’s looking forward to attending the event.

“I’m super excited for DHOP this Friday,” Ciampi said. “We get to eat unlimited pancakes while hanging out with a great community. Not to mention supporting an amazing philanthropy supporting childhood cancer research. Everyone I know is planning on going. It’s going to be so hype.”

Students can support Tri Delta’s philanthropy by attending DHOP on Friday and purchasing a $5 ticket, or by donating through the sorority’s personal donation page.