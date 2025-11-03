Add A Comment
Trending
- No. 16 Baylor WBB upsets No. 7 Duke in Paris season opener
- SLIDESHOW: Homecoming parade 2025
- Baylor homecoming parade marches through campus for 80th consecutive year
- Baylor’s Homecoming bonfire ignites faith, family and tradition
- Former Baylor track coach Clyde Hart dies at 91
- Baylor soccer eyes Big 12 crown as postseason play begins
- BARC hosts pumpkin painting to scare off ‘life-controlling behaviors’
- Lariat 125th anniversary panel celebrates student journalism