Hudson Westbrook coming to Baylor in April

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

In April, red dirt country star Hudson Westbrook will perform at Foster Pavilion as a part of his “Texas Forever” tour.

Baylor announced the news Friday morning in an Instagram post on the Foster Pavilion page, along with a teaser to a special guest, which is yet to be revealed.

The show is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, April 24. This will make Westbrook the fourth performer in Baylor’s two-year, ten-show concert series put on for students and Wacoans alike.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and can be purchased here. Baylor University students and Bear Foundation members can purchase presale tickets on Wednesday, starting at 10 a.m. The presale will last until 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Westbrook grew up in Stephenville and attended Texas Tech University before he dropped out to pursue music full-time. Preceding his April show at Foster Pavilion, Westbrook has opened for the likes of country stars such as Midland, Parker McCollum and Eli Youngband. His most recent album, “Texas Forever,” features hits like “House Again” and “Sober.”