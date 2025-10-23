What to Do in Waco: Oct. 24-30

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

It’s getting spooky in Waco! Enjoy a weekend full of trick-or-treat outings, haunted houses, scary movies and more, all in and around the city.

Cinema Safari | Oct. 24 | 5:30 – 9 p.m. | Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N 4th St | $5 tickets | Even the zoo is keeping it spooky for Halloween! Embark on your film exploration journey with Cameron Park Zoo’s Cinema Safari series, this week featuring “The Addams Family” (2019). The movie will begin at 6:30 p.m., with a craft kicking off the event at 5:30 p.m. and a costume parade at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets at the door.

A Night at the Opera | Oct. 24 & 26 | 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. | MCC Ball Performing Arts Center, 1400 College Drive | If you’ve never been to an opera before, now is your chance! Take the opportunity to hear these lovely voices of the McLennan Community Orchestra live — for free! These performers will be singing classics, such as “Overture to the Marriage of Figaro” by Mozart. Admission is free and no ticket is required for entry.

Little Women: The Broadway Musical | Oct. 24 – 26 | 7:30 p.m. | Jones Theatre | $10-$25 tickets | Allow yourself to be whisked away by the magic of Baylor Theatre’s musical production of “Little Women,” based on the beloved novel by Louisa May Alcott. The show will run through Oct. 26. Tickets are discounted to $10 for students attending to fulfill CAE credit. Purchase your tickets here.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Oct. 25 | 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E Bridge St. | Take a stroll through this market where local agricultural and artisan vendors have gathered weekly since 2011.

Halloween at Peplow Park | Oct. 25 | 5 – 9:30 p.m. | Peplow Park, 201 Peplow Drive, Robinson | Enjoy all the best Halloween activities at this spooky festival hosted by the Robinson Area Lions Club. Here, you’ll find a s’mores station, Halloween candy, face painting, a haunted house and more! This event is free and open to the public, and the Lions Club encourages attendees to bring canned goods to support the local food pantry.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Tour | Oct. 25 | 8-10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 3rd St. | $35 tickets | Walk the supposedly haunted halls of the historic Dr Pepper Museum and hunt for ghosts on this two-hour guided tour.

Treats & Eats Halloween | Oct. 28 | 5 – 7 p.m. | Union Hall, 720 Franklin Ave. | Union Hall will offer more than its usual delicious eats this weekend. Make your way to this city staple food court in your costume to get treats galore! (And maybe some tricks.) Halloween candy, a walk through a haunted house and a live DJ will be there — all free and open to the public!

Pigskin Revue | Oct. 30 | 7 p.m. | Waco Hall, 624 Speight Ave. | $23 – 36 tickets | The night of all nights is finally here, the grand finale to an even grander Baylor tradition — Pigskin Revue! Catch the best acts from 2024’s All University Sing and witness the Homecoming Court in all their glam and glory. Tickets can be purchased at the Waco Hall Ticket Office or online.