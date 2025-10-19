Waco ‘No Kings’ protest brews rivalry against ‘authoritarianism’

By Madison Hunt | Staff Writer

Nearly 1,000 people lined the sidewalks on the corner of North Valley Mills and Waco Drive Saturday afternoon, contributing to one of almost 2,700 “No Kings” protests nationwide.

Protesters held American flags, signs and banners reading “No Kings” and “Defend Democracy,” rallying to reject what organizers described as President Donald Trump’s “authoritarian approach to power.”

Organized by the McLennan County Democratic Party and Indivisible Waco, the “No Kings” protest turned sidewalks into a curbside gathering — spotlighting limits on executive authority as demonstrators waved homemade signs, a few wearing costumes and blasted pop anthems like Miley Cyrus’s “Party in the USA.”

McLennan County’s Democratic Party Precinct 75 Chair Kelly McDonald helped organize the event. According to McDonald, the U.S. was one of 19 countries that held anti-fascist and anti-Trump rallies Saturday.

“There are different reasons to be here, one for unity across the world,” McDonald said. “We hope to spread the word to the community that we’re here and inviting everybody that wanted to come. This event is a historic turnout for Waco.”

According to The Guardian, No Kings — the coalition behind a mass demonstration back in June — again called people to the streets to send the simple message that Trump is not a king, pushing back against what they see as increasing authoritarianism. More than 2,700 locations across America held rallies.

Waco local Tiara Sivells said she participated out of solidarity.

“We’re currently fighting a fascist regime,” Sivells said. “I’m hoping to spark some agitation to our government by calling for a general strike. With Trump as president, people’s rights have been attacked.”





Choruses of cheers and honking vehicles joined the rally as cars rolled by. Along the curb, a few protesters wore whimsical costumes — unicorns, chickens and dinosaurs — and smiled for photos.

But underlying the costumes and music was a deep dissatisfaction with the current administration, and McLennan County Democratic Party Precinct 34 Chair Jane Comer said recent actions are unconstitutional.

“The only avenue that individuals have is to protest and vote,” Comer said. “That’s what’s most important, voting. If you don’t vote, your voice isn’t heard.”

The New York Times reported in the wake of the “No Kings” protests across the nation that republican leaders denounced the demonstration. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson called it the “hate America rally.”

McDonald emphasized that many leaders spread misinformation about the rallies. She said it’s important to take the time to weed out the true information from media and consult a wide variety of sources.

“A lot of people out here today have traditionally always voted Republican but has been aligning more with the Democratic Party because the Republican Party has completely changed,” McDonald said.

CNN reported the battle for academic freedom and institutional sovereignty in higher education continues. Five universities have rejected a White House offer for expanded access to federal funding in return for agreeing to a series of demands, including no longer considering gender and ethnicity in admissions and capping international enrollment.





Hewitt senior and President of College Democrats at Baylor J.W. LaStrape said this is one of his biggest issues with the current administration.

“What Trump is doing is bigger than anything we’ve faced in the past decade,” LaStrape said. “They’re coming for things that people thought were untouchable. This is crucial for students. Baylor students should come together for a movement that’s bigger than themselves with issues that impact us.”