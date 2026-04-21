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    Tuesday, April 21

    Trump Jr. sitting out, Ken Paxton joining Baylor stop on TPUSA tour

    Ashlyn BeckBy Baylor News No Comments2 Mins Read
    Donald Trump Jr. speaks during a business discussion in the Palace of the Republic in Banja Luka, Bosnia, Tuesday, April 7. AP Photo

    By Ashlyn Beck | News Editor

    Attorney General Ken Paxton will replace Executive Vice President Donald Trump Jr. in the Baylor leg of the TPUSA tour, it was announced Tuesday morning.

    The event, originally featuring Trump Jr., “Border Czar” Tom Homan and political commentator Benny Johnson, will now host Paxton, Homan and Johnson. Turning Point USA Baylor posted a new graphic Tuesday morning with Paxton, Homan and Johnson.

    “Attorney General Ken Paxton will be joining us for the This is the Turning Point Tour!” the post reads.

    When asked Monday afternoon about the change in tour speakers, three Turning Point Baylor members said they could not confirm the news. Turning Point Baylor president Peter Fernandez declined to answer texts and phone calls on the matter, and TPUSA headquarters could not be reached for a statement.

    Attorney General Ken Paxton will take Don
    Attorney General Ken Paxton will take Executive Vice President Donald Trump Jr.'s place as a speaker in the This is The Turning Point event Wednesday night at Waco Hall.

    Turning Point Baylor members continued to advertise the event Monday afternoon with flyers depicting Trump Jr. as the third speaker at the event. The group placed flyers on cars in Dutton Parking Garage and handed them out while tabling on Fountain Mall. As of right now, Turning Point Baylor pinned the post advertising Johnson, Trump Jr. and Homan on its Instagram.

    TPUSA and Turning Point Baylor provided no reason why Trump Jr. is no longer attending the event.

    Ashlyn is a senior University Scholar with a secondary major in News and Editorial Journalism and a minor in French. When she's not in the newsroom, Ashlyn can be found at Pinewood with a house latte, at home honing her amateur guitar skills or hanging out with friends on Fountain Mall. After school, Ashlyn hopes to pursue a career where she can combine her passions of missions and journalism.

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