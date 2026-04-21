Trump Jr. sitting out, Ken Paxton joining Baylor stop on TPUSA tour

By Ashlyn Beck | News Editor

Attorney General Ken Paxton will replace Executive Vice President Donald Trump Jr. in the Baylor leg of the TPUSA tour, it was announced Tuesday morning.

The event, originally featuring Trump Jr., “Border Czar” Tom Homan and political commentator Benny Johnson, will now host Paxton, Homan and Johnson. Turning Point USA Baylor posted a new graphic Tuesday morning with Paxton, Homan and Johnson.

“Attorney General Ken Paxton will be joining us for the This is the Turning Point Tour!” the post reads.

When asked Monday afternoon about the change in tour speakers, three Turning Point Baylor members said they could not confirm the news. Turning Point Baylor president Peter Fernandez declined to answer texts and phone calls on the matter, and TPUSA headquarters could not be reached for a statement.

Turning Point Baylor members continued to advertise the event Monday afternoon with flyers depicting Trump Jr. as the third speaker at the event. The group placed flyers on cars in Dutton Parking Garage and handed them out while tabling on Fountain Mall. As of right now, Turning Point Baylor pinned the post advertising Johnson, Trump Jr. and Homan on its Instagram.

TPUSA and Turning Point Baylor provided no reason why Trump Jr. is no longer attending the event.