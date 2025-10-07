Tech fatigue in classrooms: A call for balance

By Tatum Vickers | Broadcast Reporter

In today’s world, technology is everywhere. You walk into a coffee shop, and everyone is on their laptop. Books are rare, and we all scroll on our phones when we feel uncomfortable or bored. Screens have become our default companions, offering connection, distraction and convenience. But in classrooms, this digital dependence is starting to show cracks.

From a student perspective, the benefits technology has brought to education are clear. Digital tools have significantly transformed learning. Online platforms make it easier to access assignments, collaborate with peers and submit work instantly. Lecture recordings allow students to revisit complex material at their own pace. Apps like Quizlet or Grammarly provide personalized support that traditional methods can’t match. For students juggling part-time jobs, family duties or health issues, tech-enabled flexibility can be a real help.

We can all agree that technology has also leveled the playing field in education. Students in rural areas or underserved communities now have access to resources that were once limited to elite institutions. Virtual tutoring, open-source textbooks and interactive simulations have made learning more engaging and inclusive.

But while digital tools have improved academic access, they’ve also harmed essential human connections. In classrooms, the glow of screens often replaces eye contact. Group discussions are interrupted by notifications, and students sit side by side but are mentally elsewhere. The spontaneous conversations that once sparked after class or during study sessions are often replaced by silent scrolling.

Although it may not seem like it, this shift has brought real consequences. Forbes reported that an overabundance of digital tools is negatively impacting collaboration, emotional well-being and overall productivity in various professional settings. Socialization isn’t just a bonus of school — it’s a vital part of learning. Through dialogue, disagreements and shared experiences, students build empathy, confidence and communication skills. When technology dominates the classroom, these natural interactions fade.

We become more efficient but less connected.

Then there’s the creeping exhaustion: tech fatigue. It’s the mental drain that comes from constant screen exposure, endless notifications and the pressure to always be “on.” For students, this fatigue can manifest as burnout and anxiety. A digital lifestyle has also reportedly reduced the average attention span to nearly eight seconds, just shy of a goldfish, according to Time Magazine.

The irony is that the tools meant to make learning easier can sometimes make it harder to engage. When every task is completed through a screen, students miss out on the tactile and sensory experiences that aid memory and understanding. Writing notes by hand, flipping through a textbook or physically building a project provides a grounding experience that digital interfaces can’t match.

According to the Harvard Business Review, the best way to combat digital fatigue isn’t rejection, but rather an intentional recalibration. Educators and institutions alike must recognize that more tech isn’t always better. A balanced approach, mixing digital with traditional methods, can help restore the rhythm of learning. Screen-free moments paired with in-person collaboration and intentional tech use can reduce fatigue and encourage deeper engagement.

Students also have a role to play. We can push for classroom environments that prioritize connection over convenience. We can decide to put our phones away during discussions, engage fully in group work and seek out hands-on experiences that refresh our minds.

Technology isn’t the enemy — it’s a tool. But like any tool, its value depends on how it is used. In classrooms, the goal should be to step away from the glow of screens and lean into the present moment.