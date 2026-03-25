Life could be fun — if you make it

By Caleb Garcia | Photographer

Baylor is praised for a variety of different reasons. Whether it’s the uniquely spiritual education, the strong sense of community or the beautiful campus, there’s always something to be said about the privilege of being at Baylor.

However, it’s not the same for Waco. Sure, maybe it’s a small, quaint little college town in central Texas with a rich history. The unfortunate thing is that it’s not seen that way by the majority of Baylor students. For many, including me previously, it seems like a small town solely focused on Baylor or holding on to the vestiges of what once brought it to be.

It’s a sentiment that can sometimes bleed into our own little Baylor bubble. College is supposed to be the most exciting time of our lives, but we’re wrapped up with classes, relationships, bills and work. We’re chasing our dreams, but most days, it seems like those are light-years away. Adult life can be choking, and it seems like the cycles might never end.

It’s important to take a step back and reflect sometimes. Ask yourself, how can we escape this seemingly endless cycle that drains our souls even faster than tuition raises drain our parents’ bank accounts? It’s pretty simple: side quests.

“Side quests” is a term that originates from a video game with a quest or assignment system. It’s anything that doesn’t explicitly relate to the main storyline and is often a divergence into the world-building and game story. It’s become a sort of colloquial term, and for good reason. It can be anything interesting or a breakaway from the monotony of our lives.

Side quests can be anything that makes life just a little more exciting than our standard routines. They can be fun or silly, like learning a magic trick or trying a new drink at your favorite coffee shop. They can be productive, like learning a new language or picking up a new hobby that you never would’ve before. It could be social, like talking to someone you see frequently but have never spoken to, or trying to get to know someone better with some philosophical questions.

You could try volunteering to help our community. You could go to museums or old shops to learn the stories of those who have come before us. Try a different route for your classes, maybe shift around your schedule. If you can’t think of anything off the top of your head, the internet is full of forums and ideas on how to switch things up. Be creative and throw the set rules to the wind, and you’ll see how different and exciting life can be.

Your character always has a path to follow, sure. Maybe you have it all laid out on the map or the quest board, but what about everything off the beaten path? What about all the other locations? All the quests and secrets waiting to be discovered? The upgrades, cool loot and the experience points?

Maybe there’s a skill or talent to be discovered or a new companion to meet. If it seems like a lot to handle all at once, don’t do it alone. Grab some friends. Life is always richer when it’s shared with the ones you love. Any quest is more exciting when you aren’t alone.

That being said, don’t let life slow you down. Take control, and don’t let it overwhelm you. Don’t be afraid to make the life you want happen. At the end of the day, you’re the character in your story — the main character in the game of life. Don’t let your playthrough just follow the main questline that may be set for you. Go out and make your own story, one truly worthy of a quest.