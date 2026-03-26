Artificial intelligence is everywhere; when is it too much?

By Julian Higuera | Reporter

Artificial intelligence is becoming a staple of our society. It has become a part of everyday life, whether it’s a student using it for school or a teacher using it to make up class instructions. One avenue where AI can’t get enough is in our media.

AI “slop” is a term commonly used today to categorize this low-quality, mass-produced, artificially created content.

It started as a tool used to get the rudimentary parts of the day done or as a gimmick to ask questions and get your answer. Now it’s becoming a core part of the creation process.

Businesses are being created using AI, and even companies are putting tons of money into implementing AI into their business, whether for advertising or replacing a low-skilled job.

Although it’s becoming too excessive in advertising to the point that it seems most ads I see today use AI. I’m starting to see it everywhere on my phone. On Instagram or TikTok, a good amount of ads I see are AI “slop”.

For example, a phone gambling app uses familiar characters to reel in viewers to use their app. A recent one I saw was a character that looked like it came from the cartoon “Gravity Falls” talking to a genie from “Aladdin” about a gambling app.

Why use these familiar cartoon characters for a gambling app? It’s obviously AI, and yet it almost seems to be created to attract a younger audience who would be more familiar with these characters.

It doesn’t end there — if only advertising were the only thing affected by AI — even content is starting to be generated using AI. Now, viewers have to consider that what they just watched could be AI. The technology is becoming so advanced that some videos are hard to decipher the realness. Viewers should know what they’re watching is from AI.

While some AI-generated content is not always a bad thing, it is the poorly generated videos that are ruining the taste of AI.

It’s only getting worse; the entertainment industry is starting to be affected by AI content, too. A recent controversy occurred involving an AI film being shown in AMC theaters before movie showings. That said, the film was discontinued in response to the backlash.

Furthermore, in the gaming industry, tech companies like Nvidia are diverting their resources to AI. They’re implementing technology like their deep learning super sampling (DLSS 5) that transforms gamers’ graphics with AI.

While some welcomed the new DLSS 5 features, others were quick to speak against it, claiming it’s a slap in the face to the artist’s work that was transformed. Recent examples of DLSS 5 were showcased by Nvidia inside the recent game Resident Evil Requiem.

The general backlash from these communities has shown that I’m not alone in this AI “slop” fatigue. People are speaking against it and, in doing so, are showing that AI fatigue is a real thing that will keep growing.