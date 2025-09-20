How students styled themselves at Howdy 2025

By Alexandra Brewer | Arts & Life Intern

On Friday, Baylor students flocked to the Mark & Paula Hurd Welcome Center to attend Pi Beta Phi’s philanthropy event, Howdy at the Hurd. Howdy, a longstanding tradition in the Baylor community, brought students together to celebrate the start of the fall semester and raise money for Pi Phi’s philanthropy, “Read>Lead>Achieve,” through music, dancing and western fashion.

While Howdy is often recognized for its live music and line dancing, fashion has become a defining feature of the event.

Howdy had an array of trendy looks this year. Students showcased a variety of western-inspired attire, from traditional cowboy boots to frilly, embellished dresses. Generic leather and colorful, embroidered boots were a staple piece, paired with rompers, denim shorts and jeans. Frills and ribbons also made an appearance, with ruffles on dresses and ribbons on boots to add flair. Statement accessories, such as bolo ties, decorative belts and unique jewelry, allowed students to elevate their outfits to the next level.

Tomball senior Carli Staples wore a white Commense top and denim shorts from Free People, styled with a turquoise bolo tie and boots to match.

“I love just getting to express myself, and it gets me super creative,” she said.

Other attendees went for more classic Western style: dresses and rompers. Houston senior Reagan Yarborough wore a white dress from francesca’s paired with red boots.

“I centered my whole outfit around my boots,” Yarborough said. “I was trying on all of these different dresses, but I figured white would work best.”

Beyond the outfits and styles themselves, many students spend time coordinating their outfits, trying on accessories together and lending clothes to one another before heading to the Hurd Welcome Center. For some students, the preparation is just as meaningful as the event itself. Star, Ida., freshman Karis Brusseau noted how her favorite part of events like these is getting dressed up with friends.

“We just listen to country music and we’re curling our hair and it’s just my favorite part,” Brusseau said. “Then we get to take pictures and just document us having fun.”