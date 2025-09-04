Student instructors are heart, hustle behind FitWell classes

By Lexie Rodenbaugh | Arts & Life Writer

The FitPass might feel like just another Baylor money-grab, but behind the price tag are student instructors who give their time, energy and passion to keep campus active.

Considering these passes are one of Baylor’s most popular paid amenities at $50 for students and $60 for staff, it’s only natural to wonder where the money goes.

The truth is that money actually goes somewhere important — into the pockets of fellow students who teach the fitness classes. These individuals take hours out of their busy schedules to keep the Baylor population fit, healthy and happy. According to El Paso sophomore Keira Garcia, they don’t get nearly enough recognition.

“I feel like they should get more credit, because they’re taking time out of their day and out of their schedule to lead a class,” Garcia said.

Houston senior and BearCycle instructor Paola Minces says she doesn’t think recognition plays a role in the motivation for being a FitWell instructor.

“Most student instructors teach because they love fitness, and they love leaving an impact on the community,” Minces said.

While these instructors are leaving an impact on the Baylor community, for a lot of them, their journeys didn’t start here at Baylor.

“I think my fitness journey as a whole started with my background in ballet,” Minces said. “I used to dance at Houston Ballet, and I thought I was going to be a ballerina when I grew up. I never thought I was going to go to college. … When I quit, I needed something to fill the gap.”

Minces chose cycle classes to fill that gap, and it turned out to mean something much more to her throughout her college career.

“I know for me, all of my classes are pretty much full,” Minces said. “And that’s what makes it so special for me — that I feel like I’m having an impact on 20 students I teach to every time.”

Houston sophomore and F45 instructor Madison Krieger said teaching classes has had a positive impact on her life, too.

“I think it’s more personal, because Baylor’s community is personable,” Krieger said. “We know the activities you’re doing, the struggles you’re going through. Because we have that commonality, it makes our coaching better, and we’re college students, too, so we can meet people where they’re at.”

Those struggles include balancing work and school life, and similarly to other students, the FitWell instructors don’t get any free passes to skip out on their commitment.

“Life never stops,” Minces said. “When we have exams the next day, we have to be committed to our schedules that we set at semester. … It’s a good thing that reminds me that after college, we’re going to the professional world, and that’s how that works, too. Life doesn’t stop when you have a full-time job.”

For BearCycle-frequenters like Garcia, this is a good thing, and going to her classes has become a part of her weekly schedule for a reason.

“The instructors really try to hype you up, which I really enjoy,” Garcia said. “They’re just really motivating, and then you have all the other people around you, also motivating you. It’s an uplifting environment, and I’ve just really enjoyed being around other girls and meeting new people.”

With Baylor hosting students from all different backgrounds and walks of life, the FitPass aims to make fitness accessible to people of all activity levels, Minces said.

“Seeing people become more confident in a group fitness environment is the most rewarding,” she said. “Most people who come into those classes, it’s their first time doing spin, and a lot of those people keep coming back. I think that’s the best part of it, seeing them get better. Seeing them text you and ask when you’re teaching next semester is the best part of being an instructor.”

Minces teaches BearCycle classes on Tuesdays at 7 a.m., Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. and Sundays at 6:30 p.m.

Krieger teaches F45 classes on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 5:30 p.m.

The FitPass free week is Sept. 2-7. It offers a chance for students to try out classes without the extra cost. To see the full list of classes, take a look at the Campus Rec website.