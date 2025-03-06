What to Do in Waco: March 7-13

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

If you’re stuck in Waco for spring break, have no fear — there’s still fun to be had. Whether you need a day strolling in the sun at the Silos or a good plate of barbecue, make your spring break one to remember with these events.

Shell-a-bration | March 8 | 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N 4th St. | If you’re a turtle-lover, you’re going to want to pull up to the Cameron Park Zoo on Saturday for Shell-a-bration. Enjoy a day feeding, making crafts with and learning about the turtles and tortoises. There will also be a raffle opportunity to win tickets to tour the Herpetarium, where the reptiles and amphibians are kept.

Spring at the Silos | March 8-9 | 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. | 601 Webster Ave. | Spring has sprung at the Silos! To be immersed in the season, head over for a day full of gardens, live music, art and seasonal menu items. This event is free and open to the public.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | March 8 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 200 E Bridge St. | Take a stroll through this site where local agricultural and artisan vendors have gathered weekly since 2011.

Lego Brick Convention | March 8-9 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. | $13-$20 tickets | Connect with fellow Lego enthusiasts at the Lego Brick Convention on Saturday! Here at the Waco Convention Center, you’ll have the chance to engage in play areas, games, see displays of rare and retired Legos and meet some of the masterminds behind your favorite Lego creations. Get your tickets here.

Helberg Barbecue Grand Opening Weekend | March 8-9 | 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. | Helberg Barbecue, 7809 Hwy 6 | Waco’s legendary Helberg Barbecue is back up and running after the fire which put them out of commission in 2023. To celebrate their comeback, they’re having a grand re-opening with plenty of barbecue, beer and temporary tattoos, and “faith, family and a whole lot of fun.”

Dr Pepper Paranormal Tour | March 8 | 8-10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 3rd St. | $35 tickets | Walk the supposedly haunted halls of the historic Dr Pepper Museum and hunt for ghosts on this two-hour guided tour.

Bridge Street Farmers Market | March 12 | 5-8 p.m. | 200 E Bridge St. | Not to be confused with the Waco Downtown Farmers Market, this Wednesday market features live music and outdoor wellness activities, such as yoga, hip-hop and aerobics. Go while you can — this market will be closed for the summer starting May 29th.