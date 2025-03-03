Local vendors react to new location of Waco Downtown Farmer’s Market

By Shane Mead | Staff Writer

March 1 marked the beginning of a new era for the Waco Downtown Farmer’s Market as hundreds gathered at its new location, Bridge Street Plaza, to shop from their favorite local vendors.

Instead of setting up in rows along the courthouse parking lot in downtown Waco, vendors lined both sides of Bridge Street Plaza, creating a pedestrian-friendly pathway for shoppers.

“It’s pedestrian traffic friendly the way they have it set up,” Mike’s Makes owner Michael Mungello, who has been a vendor at the farmer’s market for multiple years. said. “It fosters people visiting more vendors, getting food from the food court and then listening to musicians.”

At the center of the venue, a stage hosts musical performances, surrounded by a grassy area with picnic tables and yard games like tic-tac-toe and ladder toss.

Mungello added that the music coming from the center of the plaza made the overall experience more enjoyable compared to the previous location, in which performers were typically on a specific side of the lot.

“I really like the way they set it up because when you have the music in one central location, it emanates out equally,” Mungello said. “Instead of not being able to hear it in one corner of the market, like in downtown, and it being too loud right next to the music in the other corner, it’s dispersed more evenly.”

The grassy area with games was also a highlight for first-time vendor Matthew Gonzales, who works for Watershed Protection and has a son of his own.

“It’s got an area for actual play for the children, which I think is a big bonus compared to the other location where they could only play on concrete,” he said. “At least here, they have an opportunity to play in the grass. We’ve been seeing a lot of use of that today.”

Before the move to Bridge Street Plaza, some vendors worried about parking availability and a potential decline in foot traffic without the downtown location’s natural visibility.

According to Mungello, vendor parking spaces will be available in the future, opening up more spots for customers. Additionally, Saturday Market Manager Rachel Velasco shared data with vendors showing there would be ample parking and steady foot traffic.

“Even when they had the market downtown, parking was still an issue,” Mungello said. “People just couldn’t find spots, and they’d double park or get ticketed for parking in front of vendors.”

Another aspect of the farmer’s market that sets it apart from its old location is that it now lies on the east side of the Brazos River, beginning on the intersection of the historic Elm Ave. and Mann Street. The area was recently reconstructed through a $12 million project that lasted four years.

“I’m glad to see East Waco being revitalized,” Gonzales said. “I can definitely see the change in the area. The way they’ve redone it, it’s very nice and walkable.”

Both Mungello and Gonzales see a bright future for the Waco Downtown Farmers Market at its new home, highlighting its walkability, design, and intimate atmosphere.

Mungello reported higher sales than on a typical Saturday, though he expected that due to the excitement surrounding the move. Still, he called it a successful day for vendors.

“You talk to any vendor out there for this past weekend, and they’re going to be really happy with how that market went,” Mungello said.