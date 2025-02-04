How Roni’s Mac Bar serves up flavor and followers

By Janay Boyd | Reporter

If there’s one thing Roni’s Mac Bar knows — besides crafting some of the cheesiest mac and cheese — it’s how to keep their social media sizzling as hot as their dishes. Located in Union Hall, Roni’s has mastered small-business marketing, proving that a little creativity (and a lot of cheese) goes a long way.

According to Bo Mello, Roni’s director of marketing, the restaurant’s TikTok initially gained traction for “the worst reasons.” Early videos highlighting an unsatisfactory preparation process attracted criticism — and a flood of followers. This unexpected attention prompted a revamp, improving toppings and presentation.

While mac and cheese bowls remain the focus, Mello said their strategy soon shifted to storytelling — highlighting customers, business insights and wild new creations.

“The idea is, if you’re sitting around with a bunch of your friends, would this be something that you would like to tell your friends after a shift of work?” Mello said.

To captivate audiences, Roni’s social media content leans into bold opening lines, humor and even a bit of profanity. Inspired by YouTube trends, they constantly iterate on creative approaches. As a result, they have amassed nearly a million TikTok followers and 500,000 on YouTube.

“It is the life of this restaurant,” Mello said.

Despite Roni’s growing presence with locations in Texas, Utah and New Mexico, the restaurant operates with a small-business mindset.

“We still have to approach it in that small mentality, which is fun because we get to be agile in a lot of ways that big businesses aren’t able to be,” Mello said.

According to Mello, Roni’s brand identity extends beyond content — the way employees interact, the music, artwork and even merchandise contribute to the overall experience.

“The idea is that the story isn’t just in the storytelling that we tell each other, but it is in the experience that we have,” Mello said.

A key element of Roni’s marketing strategy is its ambassador program, which Mello credits as an essential tool for word-of-mouth promotion — the oldest and most effective marketing method.

“We create content, but we also want other people to create content about us,” Mello said. “I view social media very conversationally, that’s one of the beauties about it. It allows brands to interact with their customers in a way that is back and forth.”

For customers like James Horton, a junior at McLennan Community College, Roni’s online presence is just as appealing as its menu.

“I love their mac and cheese, but their TikTok keeps me entertained too,” he said.

For small businesses looking to grow online, Mello’s advice is simple: don’t chase virality. Instead, he said he emphasizes consistency.

“You can’t control what goes viral,” he said. “Good is better than perfect, always. Good is consistent. Perfect is not consistent.”

Success in social media looks different for every business, Mello said. For some, it’s about amassing millions of followers. For others, it’s about thriving in their niche. The best way to achieve either? Keep posting.

Mello said he believes content doesn’t need to be overly polished. In fact, it’s often better if it isn’t. Authenticity fosters connection.

“Being able to pivot and being able to embrace good but not perfect is exactly where you need to be,” Mello said.