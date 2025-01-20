10 Baylor arts events happening this semester

By Shane Mead | Staff Writer

It’s easy to fall into the rinse and repeat of going to class and doing your homework once schedules become routine. It’s a good thing Baylor is no slouch when it comes to putting on events and performances. So, do yourself a favor this semester by breaking out of that endless cycle and checking out some of these arts and entertainment events put on by fellow classmates and snag some Creative Arts Experience credits while you’re at it.

Without Margins

This exhibit in the Martin Museum of Art offers varying perspectives on tough topics from art professors, instructors and other artists nationwide. Baylor’s very own associate professor of art, Kyle Chaput, will be participating in the exhibit. Without Margins opened on Jan. 14 and runs until March 9.

Baylor Wind Ensemble and Baylor Symphony Orchestra

Here’s an opportunity to witness the talent of Baylor students, this time in the form of music. Bless your ears with this joint performance put on by the Baylor Wind Ensemble and Baylor Symphony Orchestra on Feb. 11 at Jones Concert Hall and cheer on Baylor’s student musicians.

Print-a-Valentine

If you have a significant other, or even a friend who needs some love shown on Valentine’s Day, this might be the event you need. You can head over to the Martin Museum of Art on Feb. 14 and learn about printmaking while printing your own Valentine-themed cards you can give to someone or keep for yourself.

The Secret in the Wings

I’ve yet to leave a Baylor Theatre production anything less than impressed. I couldn’t leave this one out, especially since Baylor Theatre absolutely killed it in their performance of “The Thanksgiving Play“. Have a laugh at yet another witty and humorous Baylor play with showings running from Feb. 18-23 at Mabee Theatre.

Baylor Jazz Ensemble

“La La Land” and “Whiplash” are about the extent of my extremely limited experience with jazz, however the films did just enough to make me want to see some live jazz for the first time. If you haven’t either, get out there and support the Baylor School of Music on Feb. 20 at Jones Concert Hall.

Beall Poetry Festival

I think the last time I wrote a poem, I had just finished annotating Emily Dickinson in my 10th grade English class and I’m willing to bet money you can say the same. Consider attending the 31st annual Beall Poetry Festival in Armstrong Browning Library and refresh your ears with award-winning level poetry readings from March 19-21.

Baylor Art Student Exhibition

Some of us have no idea how talented the art students here at Baylor are. This free event held at the Martin Museum on March 27 will celebrate the hard work of Baylor’s best artists and gives students an opportunity to appreciate the creativity of their classmates.

Describe the Night

Alright, I know— another play. But when I heard the plot of “Describe the Night” taked place over the course of 90 years, I was all ears. With show times from April 8-13, you’ll have plenty of time to stop by the Mabee Theatre for a great show.

VirtuOSO

If you haven’t heard of Baylor VirsuOSO, check out their YouTube. The impressive pop and jazz group has a concert the night of Diadeloso, April 8, at Roxy Grove Hall and looks to impress spectators once again with their satisfying harmonies and rhythmic a cappella.

Black Glasses

If you’ve never attended a film festival, this would be the perfect opportunity to do so. The Black Glasses Film Festival is a Baylor Film & Digital Media sponsored event features Baylor’s finest filmmakers for a worthwhile price (last year’s entry was $7). While the date and time are still to be determined, you can expect Black Glasses to take place at the end of the semester.