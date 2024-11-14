‘A Baylor Christmas’ performance moved to Waco Hall

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

Just like in many Baylor Christmas seasons past, the School of Music will hold its annual “A Baylor Christmas” choir and orchestra performances on Dec. 5, 6 and 8. However, the holiday tradition has found a new home this year in Waco Hall, Memphis junior Elie Lassiter said.

Lassiter, president of the Baylor Women’s choir, explained that while the Glennis McCrary Music Building has served the performance well for many years, it was relocated for a multitude of reasons.

“If you’re in the front few rows, you just can’t see,” Lassiter said, referring to their previous stage in Jones Hall. “You just have to close your eyes and listen.”

Waco Hall was also chosen as the new performance space due to its greater seating, allowing more people to attend. The inclusion of the orchestra pit was also a factor, creating more space on stage for the choirs, Lassiter said.

“A Baylor Christmas” features the Baylor Men’s Choir, Women’s Choir, A Capella, Concert Choir, Bella Voce and the Symphony Orchestra. This show is the only time during the year that the entirety of the Baylor School of Music comes together, College Station senior Nathan Vernon said.

“All of Baylor’s best performers in one concert for the glory of God is such an amazing experience and is one that can’t be matched at any other university,” he said.

Vernon, who is the digital media coordinator for the Men’s Choir, said he is most excited to perform in the fully orchestrated pieces with hundreds of members of the choirs singing together.

This aspect of the production, along with the general unity it promotes, is a tradition many students look forward to every year, Keller senior Audrey Cox said.

“It’s like a really beautiful production that Baylor does every year,” Cox said. “It’s kind of a central part of their [students’] holiday experience.”

Cox, who is the vice president of social media for the Women’s Choir, said the performance will include both religious and secular Christmas songs. She said she is especially excited to perform “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” in a rendition involving all choirs.

“When we’re in the aisles, or when you’re among the audience and you’re just surrounded by music, it’s a really powerful musical moment,” Cox said. “I just think there’s something sacred and heartwarming about getting to sing different carols and other songs that Christians have been singing for thousands of years.”

Lassiter said the song she is most looking forward to performing is called “Festival Gloria,” a piece that displays the growth of the women’s choir.

“I think Festival Gloria really shows that we have that attention to detail,” Lassiter said. “There’s clear cut-offs, there’s really long pieces. … You can really hear the tone. It just resonates in the hall.”

Lassiter said she encourages those who aren’t religious or particularly musical to go all the more, as there are plenty of recognizable songs to sing along to. With the tickets, half of which sold out in their first three hours of sale on Nov. 1, selling for the low price of $10, it’s entirely worth the otherworldly experience, she said.

“Even if you’re not Christian, you’ve been singing “Silent Night” and “Oh Holy Night” and all that kind of stuff for like your whole life,” Lassiter said. “You’re just surrounded by it at Christmas.”

