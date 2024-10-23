Don’t fall for the rumours — Ed Board adores autumn

By The Editorial Board

You might have read a column from the Lariat about autumn and its down-“falls.” That was a misrepresentation of our true character. The fact is, we love fall. We love pumpkin spice, Starbucks and Ugg boots.

Like the good journalists we are, coffee is always a must, and fall is the perfect excuse to add whipped cream to every drink. We have been thoroughly enjoying the Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée Breve from Dutch Bros every week, and who could forget the Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks?

Although it’s hard to take a break from classes this time of the year, go to a pumpkin patch. We suggest going to the Western Belle Farm in West for a fun fall activity. We will never be too old (or too hot) to pick out a pumpkin and get apple cider. If the fall spirit leads you, you can even name your pumpkin.

If you can’t peel yourself away from schoolwork, studying at a festive coffee shop will always make things better. Dichotomy always decks out their shop for the holidays. Enjoy the orange and yellow leaves before the Christmas season starts when Mariah Carey defrosts on Nov. 1. Pinewood Coffee Bar also goes all out for fall. Not only did they host Oktoberfest to kick it off, but they also have a fall-themed latte that makes studying infinitely more bearable.

If you haven’t guessed by now, we personally love “Gilmore Girls.” If you’re looking for more fall shows or movies, our recommendations include: “Halloween Town,” “Practical Magic,” “Hocus Pocus,” “When Harry Met Sally,” “Dead Poets Society” and “Donnie Darko.”

In terms of fall candles, HomeGoods and Target are great places to find your newest addition. Stick to scents that are more evocative of leaves than pumpkin pancakes. The sweeter scents, while delicious, are a recipe for a headache.

Keep the flannel and fall into a Ralph Lauren sweater this year. We’ve currently been loving lots of brown leather, headbands and classic autumn colors. Find an old Gap magazine with the fall collection — you’ll find everything you need. Don’t stop at the sweaters, though — we also love fall shoes. Whether it’s Boston Clogs, Uggs or Blundstones, we’re wearing them loud and proud. And if you think we’re waiting for the weather to cool off some more before we do, you couldn’t be more mistaken. Yes, we’re sweating on our way to class.

Not every season is going to be your cup of tea. But for us, fall is the perfect time to bundle up and enjoy the changing colors. Even if your autumn favorites don’t align with ours, the spirit of the season is enough to unite us all.