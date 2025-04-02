Spice up your engagement ring game with these non-traditional ideas

By Bella Whitmore | Intern

When it comes to engagement rings, many couples gravitate toward the traditional diamond in a classic setting But for those looking to break the mold, there are endless ways to create a ring that stands out from the crowd.

A colorful, non-traditional stone

While diamonds are by far the most popular choice, many couples are choosing colored gemstones to add a personal touch and a splash of individuality to their engagement rings. This is something I personally will be doing, and some of my family members have done, so it is near and dear to my heart. Sapphire, emerald, ruby and even less common stones like aquamarine are becoming favorites. These gems come in a variety of shades, allowing you to choose something that speaks to your personality.

If you’re looking for something truly unique, consider stones like opal or even rare gems like tanzanite, a pretty purple stone. You can also add an extra layer of meaning and connection by choosing your partner’s birthstone.

A unique diamond shape or cut

For those who still want a more classic option with a twist, you can opt for a nontraditional diamond cut. While round and princess cuts are certainly the standard, there are many stunning and unique cuts to consider. A pear-shaped diamond offers a timeless yet distinctive look, while a cushion cut adds a vintage charm. For a more modern vibe, an oval or marquise cut elongates the finger and adds elegance.

Less focus on the central diamond

Traditional engagement rings typically make the central diamond the focal point, but what if you drew more attention to the band itself? With intricate designs, the band can become a great opportunity to express personality and style. Bands with diamonds, gemstones or unique textures — such as braided, twisted or even engraved — are becoming increasingly popular. By shifting the focus away from the central stone, these rings offer a balance between modern style and creative design.

Two stones are better than one

Why settle for a single diamond when you can have two? Double-stone engagement rings have gained popularity for their looks as well as their symbolism — the union of two lives coming together. Some designs feature two matching stones of equal size, while others play with asymmetry by pairing a larger stone with a smaller one.

Another option is incorporating two different stones, such as a diamond paired with a sapphire or emerald, creating an eye-catching color contrast. Two-stone rings not only break away from the traditional single-stone style, but they also represent balance and partnership, making them a meaningful choice for couples.